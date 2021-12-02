Real Madrid beat Athletic with a goal from Benzema and Vinicius Jr. ‘devilish’ and remains firmly in the lead of LaLiga

Madrid team did their homework with the brilliance of Vinicius Jr.

Playing at home at the Santiago Bernabéu, the Real Madrid did his homework by beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0 this Wednesday, in a duel for Laliga.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Real Madrid and Laliga have transmission by ESPN on Star+.

Real Madrid’s winning goal was scored by Karim Benzema, top scorer of Laliga with 12 goals, 40 minutes into the first half.

The Basque team deserved a draw, created numerous chances, but stopped at Courtois

Championship situation

With the result, Real Madrid remains firmly in the lead of LaLiga and goes to 36 points, opening 7 of advantage over the vice-leader Atlético de Madrid, who at the moment has a game in hand.

Athletic Bilbao is in eighth with only 20 points gained.

Vini Meanness!

The Brazilian stage is really brilliant. Even though he didn’t score, Real’s first move started from his feet.

And in the second half he made two disconcerting dribbles on the Basque markers that caught the attention.

upcoming games

Real Madrid will play again on Saturday, away from home, at 5 pm, against Real Sociedad, by LaLiga, with broadcast by ESPN on Star+. Athletic, on the other hand, will face Getafe on Monday.

Datasheet

Real Madrid 1 x 0 Athletic Bilbao

GOALS: Benzema

REAL MADRID: Courtois; Vazquez (Nacho), Militão, Alaba and Mendy; Casemiro, Modric (Valverde) and Kroos (Camavinga); Vinicius Jr., Asensio (Rodrygo) and Benzema. Technician: Carlo Ancelotti.

ATHLETIC BILBAO: Unai Simon; Lekue (Oscar de Marcos), Yeray, Nunez, Balenziaga; Winner (Nico Williams), Garcia, Muñiain (Berenguer), Zarraga; Garcia (Oihan Sancet) and Iñaki Williams. Technician: Marcelino García Toral