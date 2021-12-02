Rebeca has sex with Felipe for the first time; find out how it will be · TV news

The attraction that Rebeca (Andrea Beltrão) feels for Felipe (Gabriel Leone) will “speak” louder in Um Lugar ao Sol. Encouraged by her therapist to live more intensely and do what she really wants, she will have sex for the first time with the musician in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

Ana Virgínia (Regina Braga) is Felipe’s grandmother, but she has no idea that her new patient is falling for her grandson. Santiago’s oldest daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will spend a few more chapters trying to avoid the ex-boyfriend of her daughter’s best friend.

However, they will meet again by chance in scenes scheduled to air on the next day 6. At this point in the plot, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) will have already discovered that the woman Felipe fell in love with is his mother. She will find a gift that the young man will send to Rebeca and will read his signature card.

Certain that Túlio (Daniel Dantas) has an affair with Ruth (Pathy Dejesus) and is fighting with her teenage daughter over Felipe, Barbara’s sister (Alinne Moraes) will allow herself to get to know Felipe better after meeting him in a pharmacy. The two will be near a music studio where he will be recording preparing a work.

The two will spend hours together talking and listening to the boy’s songs. “Damn, I don’t even know how to thank you for coming with me. I think I needed to talk to someone”, will comment the character of Gabriel Leone. “I loved it too, and…”, will release Rebeca, who will interrupt her speech.

At the moment when she cuts herself and starts to prepare to leave, there will be an atmosphere between them. Felipe will walk to the door and will be surprised by a kiss. Rebeca will take the initiative and leave you in ecstasy.

The young person will still hesitate for a few seconds, but will eventually give in to the attraction he feels. The two will go back inside the studio and have sex on a sofa.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters in total. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Check out the summaries of the chapters of the nine soap opera that the TV news publishes daily.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#83 – TV News Award: Best of the Year in Soap Operas!” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Um Lugar ao Sol and other soap operas: