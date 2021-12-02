Reduction of fears about Ômicron and PEC of Precatório drop dollar against real By Reuters



By Luana Maria Benedito

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The government gave ground against the real on Wednesday, following some relief in global fears about the micron variant of the coronavirus, amidst expectations about the vote of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate plenary.

At 10:10, the dollar retreated 0.37%, to 5.6156 reais on sale. At B3 (SA:), the had a drop of 0.14%, to 5.6495 reais.

The dollar’s bearish this session was in line with the rally in emerging or commodity-linked currencies, which have suffered in recent days from fears that the newly discovered strain of Covid-19 could undermine the global economic recovery. , , and , for example, had earnings this morning.

“The movement is of correction in the markets while investors reassess the risks with the Ômicron variant”, said in a report economists from Bradesco (SA:).

In Brazil, the focus was on the PEC dos Precatório, which, after being approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate, now goes to the House’s plenary. Several market participants were optimistic about the proposal’s approval.

“At first, the dollar and the stock market reacted negatively (to the preparation of the PEC), but, on the other hand, it gives extra breath to the government” without the need to adopt even more harmful measures from a fiscal point of view, he told the Reuters Bruno Mori, CFP financial planner for Planejar.

The prospect of approval of the proposal is “what is bringing more tranquility to domestic assets today,” he said.

The PEC dos Precatórios changes the deadline for correction of the spending ceiling by the Broad Consumer Price Index (), which would open fiscal space for the payment of aid to the population of 400 reais per family in 2022, an election year.

Leaving the Senate, Mori stated that monetary policy is also an important factor for the dollar’s dynamics this Wednesday: “With the prospect of higher prices here, the trend is, by fundamentals, for the real to appreciate (with) the entry of more money from abroad for investment in fixed income” in Brazil.

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) has its next meeting next week, on December 7th and 8th.

But it is also necessary to pay attention to signals from other central banks, said Mori, especially from . The chair of the US monetary authority recently indicated that the currency should no longer be seen as transitory, which raised expectations of interest rate hikes earlier than expected in the world’s largest economy.

Just as higher interest rates in Brazil increase the attractiveness of the local currency, higher rates in the US tend to boost the , explained Mori.

The US currency closed the last session up 0.45%, to 5.6367 reais.