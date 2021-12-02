Renato breaks silence after dismissal at Flamengo – Flamengo

Coach left the club’s command after the defeat in Libertadores

The marriage between Flamengo and Renato Gaúcho came to an end after four months. The coach did not resist in the position after losing the Copa Libertadores title last Saturday (27) and, on Monday (30), he had his resignation officially announced by the club. After three days, Portaluppi broke the silence and spoke about the departure of Rubro-Negro.

Through Instagram, Renato published the farewell to the Nation. The coach used the image from the day of the presentation and is posing alongside Rodolfo Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel. In the declaration, Portaluppi reinforced the realization of his dream of leading Flamengo and regretted that it was not the way he had imagined.

“I close another cycle here. We all have dreams to be conquered and training Flamengo was one of mine. I conquered not in the way I would like, however, there was no lack of determination and commitment to try to come out with the achievements that we were hoping for. I want to thank President Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel for the opportunity and for having trusted me. Thank you to all the departments of the club that were very important in this journey. Thank the players and the fans that, even though it wasn’t the way we dreamed, they still had Race, Love and Passion. This is Flamengo! I follow with affection and admiration for the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. Success to the next!”, wrote in the publication.

Under Renato’s command, Flamengo played 37 games: 24 wins, eight draws and five defeats. In addition, 87 goals were scored, that is, an average of 2.35 per game and, finally, 32 goals were conceded. However, despite the good performance, the coach did not win titles and accumulates an elimination in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, in addition to a defeat in the Libertadores final.