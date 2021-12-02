Renato Gaúcho says coaching Flamengo was a dream: “I follow with affection and admiration” | Flamengo

Dismissed from Flamengo’s command last Monday, Renato Gaúcho used social media on Thursday, three days later, to say goodbye to the club. In a short text posted on his official profile, the ex-rubro-negro coach said that coaching Flamengo was a dream and guarantees that he continues to root for the team’s success.

In all, Renato led Flamengo in 38 games, with 25 wins, 8 draws and 5 defeats, an improvement of 72.8%.

“I end another cycle here. We all have dreams to be conquered and training Flamengo was one of mine.

I conquered not in the way I would like, however, there was no lack of determination and commitment to try to come out with the achievements that we were hoping for.

I want to thank President Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel for the opportunity and for having trusted me. Thank you to all the departments of the club that were very important in this journey. Thank the players and the fans that, even though it wasn’t the way we dreamed, they still had Race, Love and Passion. This is Flamengo!