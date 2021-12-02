Renato Gaúcho says goodbye, quotes fans and says why his time at the club was not the way he dreamed

Coach posted a message to your account on Instagram this Thursday (2) and said goodbye to Rubro-Negro

fired from Flamengo after 2-1 defeat to palm trees at the end of Libertadores Conmebol, the coach Renato Gaucho just said goodbye this Thursday (2) through social networks.

In the message at Instagram, the technician spoke in dream realized by training the red-black, stated that the achievements did not come the way he would have liked, thanked the club’s cast and departments, and wished him luck for the future.

See below the message:

I close another cycle here. We all have dreams to be conquered and training Flamengo was one of mine. I conquered not in the way I would like, however, there was no lack of determination and commitment to try to come out with the achievements that we were hoping for. I want to thank President Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel for the opportunity and for having trusted me. Thank you to all the departments of the club that were very important in this journey. Thank the players and the fans that, even though it wasn’t the way we dreamed, they still had Race, Love and Passion. This is Flamengo! I follow with affection and admiration for the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo. Success to the next!

Hired on July 11, the coach lasted just over four months in the role. With a contract until the end of 2021, a contract renewal for 2022 would depend on the re-election of Rodolfo Landim and, even so, would go through an evaluation.

Under his command, Flamengo was eliminated in the semifinal of the Brazil’s Cup to Athletic-PR and lost the Libertadores decision to Palmeiras.

In all, Renato led Flamengo in 38 games, with 25 wins, 8 draws and 5 losses. The use was of 72.8%.