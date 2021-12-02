Renato Gaúcho speaks for the first time after leaving Flamengo

End of silence. This Thursday morning, Renato Gaúcho spoke for the first time after leaving the Flamengo. Through a post on a social network, Portaluppi highlighted that coaching Rubro-Negro was a dream and guaranteed that he continues with admiration and affection for the club.

I close another cycle here. We all have dreams to be conquered and training Flamengo was one of mine.

I conquered not in the way I would like, however, there was no lack of determination and commitment to try to come out with the achievements that we were hoping for.

I want to thank President Landim, Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel for the opportunity and for having trusted me. Thank you to all the departments of the club that were very important in this journey. Thank the players and the fans that, even though it wasn’t the way we dreamed, they still had Race, Love and Passion. This is Flamengo!

I follow with affection and admiration for the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo.

Success to the next!

Renato Gaúcho left Flamengo after leading the team in 37* opportunities. In total, there were 24 wins, eight draws and five defeats. Despite the good numbers, the coach suffered many criticisms regarding tactical part and did not win any title. two days after the vice of Libertadores, the club communicated that he was no longer the head coach.

*The victory by 1-0 over ABC is not counted in this account, as the team was commanded by Mauricinho.