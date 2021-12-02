Reporter do Mais you are a hidden house and surprise Ana Maria Braga live

Juliane Massaoka and Ana Maria Braga (photo: Reproduo/TV Globo)

During the



more you



of this Wednesday (01/12), the presenter



Ana Maria Braga



was surprised to see that



Juliane Massaoka



recently married in secret. During Feed da Ana, the veteran referred to the journalist’s companion as



“ju’s fiance”



and was soon corrected:



“husband now”,



joked



Juliane



.

Soon after, the presenter asked:



“You got married? And didn’t you tell me?”



got surprised



A-N-A



.



Massaoka



She said she got married in secret and without any guests. After revealing the secret,



A-N-A



he congratulated the young woman on their marriage and the two of them laughed together, giving a hug afterward.

“That’s cool! We followed this from the first moment. She was going to get engaged, she was going to get married and she was going to move from Brazil to Canada, where her current husband, Patrick, lives. Then the pandemic came, Patrick stayed and she stayed here for quite a year. And I was like, ‘What now?'”



, said the communicator.

The reporter took the opportunity to explain that during the world health crisis, the relationship between the two almost ended due to the closing of air borders. Even married, the two maintain a distant relationship.



“For now, I follow here and he stays there. However, as the borders are now open and we are vaccinated, he manages to come more often”,



explained



Massaoka



.

Ana Maria Braga



He asked her when the wedding date was, but the ceremony was so secret she couldn’t answer.



“Shame I don’t remember the date, I’m not good at the date”



, stated



Ju



. She was later informed by the team that the union took place on September 24th.