Results of Quina contest 5719 on Wednesday (01/12)

Result of Quina 5719
Caixa held this Wednesday, December 1, 2021, the drawing of the result of Quina contest 5719 at 20:15 (GMT). The bettor who hit the five tens could win the prize estimated at R$700 thousand.

The numbers drawn in today’s Quina results were: 12-23-59-60-72.

Quina Prize Winners

All bettors who manage to score from two dozen equal to the result of Quina today can win a prize. In order to earn the main amount, it is necessary to get all five numbers right.

If more than one player marks all the numbers, the main amount will be divided equally between the winners. No Quina band has a fixed prize pool and the amount of winners is defined after the division between the parties.

If you don’t have the correct result for today’s Quina 5719 in any band, the prize rolls over to the next contest, in the first prize band.

How to receive Quina’s award – Caixa recalls that premiums worth more than R$1,903.98 are paid exclusively at the bank’s branches. Winners should also be aware of dates. Prizes expire after 90 days from the date of the draw.

Online betting prizes can be transferred to a Mercado Pago account. The deadline to receive the amounts is up to 90 calendar days counting from the drawing of the result of Quina 5719 today.

