Ricardo Rocha recommended Cruzeiro’s search for defender Mateus Silva

The hiring of Mateus Silva by Cruzeiro was an indication of Ricardo Rocha. The club’s technical coordinator suggested the athlete’s arrival to Vanderlei Luxemburgo, who endorsed the search for the 26-year-old defender.

Ricardo Rocha saw the athlete playing for Ituano, in the C Series of the Brazilian Championship, and nominated him for the coaching staff. The commander gave a positive response to the suggestion made by the manager and looked for the player in the ball market.

Ricardo Rocha also had the approval of the board – the president Sérgio Santos Rodrigues accepted the decision taken by the football department and was responsible for the financial negotiation with the athlete’s fatigue.

Mateus Silva should be the second player confirmed by Cruzeiro for next season. In addition to him, the board sought veteran Maicon Roque in the ball market. The athlete has already been announced by the Minas Gerais club.

