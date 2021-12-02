Rich Pins Pawns After Delegating Roles

Rico Melquiades woke up teasing the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). After the pot and the delegation of functions, the influencer told Bil Araújo that he was angry that some participants were not taking the dispute for R$ 1.5 million seriously.

In the bedroom, Rico saw Bil lying on the bed and walked towards him to hug him. Laughing, the ex-BBB said the farmer was crazy and Rico said he was upset with the pedestrians.

I was very angry and today I took it out. Do you want to earn R$1.5 million that easy? Sleeping? Smoking? No it’s not like that. R$ 1.5 million has never been easy, you have to work like folded tapioca.

Bil stated that he noticed how the pawn was doing and lamented that Dayane Mello is not present in the pot. “Day wasn’t in here, right?”, he asked. “You wanted her to, did you?” asked Rico, laughing. “Wow, my dream. What the fuck!”, revealed the ex-BBB.

The farmer left the room and continued screaming around the house. “To earn R$ 1.5 million just smoking and sleeping? It doesn’t stick to my mandate. You have to work!”.

MC Gui was in the kitchen and asked if the pinprick was for him. “Are you talking to me?” he asked. “No, I’m talking to everyone,” Rico replied. The farmer continued talking around the house and before heading to the outside area, he fired:

I’m going to supervise everyone right away!