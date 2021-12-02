Rico takes advantage of A Fazenda 13 to ask for a job on a Record program; video· TV news

Rico Melquiades took advantage of his confinement in A Fazenda 2021 to look for a job at Record. This Wednesday (1st), the digital influencer said he would like to be a reporter for a day on Sunday Spectacular to show the public the backstage of rural reality.

“You know what I wanted? I wanted so much to see the backstage of the reality show. [os produtores] they could let me be a reporter for a day behind the scenes. [Rodrigo] Carelli, invites me to be a backstage reporter and spend on Spectacular Sunday”, commented the ex-MTV while making the request for the reality’s director.

Mileide Mihaile joked that the pawn would also record some videos for Instagram with behind-the-scenes information, but he quickly countered: “No, not Stories. Domingo Spectacular my daughter, on television.”

“Hey guys, do you want something fancier than Domingo Espetacular, to be the show’s host?”, said Solange Gomes, who was excited by the idea and imitated the program’s opening.

“Hey guys, it’s very chic. Carolina Ferraz is very chic,” added the girl. “Is it her?”, asked Melquiades, and the muse of Bathtub do Gugu confirmed that the former Globo actress is responsible for running the electronic magazine.

Check out the video:

