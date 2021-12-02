Rico wins the Farmer’s Test, and Galisteu delivers spoiler· TV News

For the third time, Rico Melquiades won the Farmer’s Test and escaped from the farm in A Fazenda 13. The native of Alagoas sidelined Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes in this Wednesday’s dispute (1st). Adriane Galisteu took advantage of the occasion and handed in a spoiler about the final stretch of the reality show, scheduled to come to an end on December 16: “It’s one of the last Farmer’s Tests”.

In the dynamic sponsored by TikTok, pedestrians had to face three challenges. In the first phase, which was worth 50 points, they faced the lava floor game, which required them to go over a base without touching the ground. Marina won.

In the second stage, the competitors faced each other in the cup challenge, which was made with a bucket, and aimed to make the containers slide across a table. This activity was worth 75 points and consecrated Solange Gomes.

In the third mission, the three roceiros faced a game of old lady, which delivered 100 points. There were three rounds, Rico won two and got the better of it. With the farmer’s hat for the third time, the ex-MTV escaped from the fields. He said that his mental health is impaired and that he does not know if he will be willing to set up a reign with shacks.

Marina and Solange went to the 11th field of the season alongside Dayane Mello, who did not participate in the race because he was vetoed the night before. The least voted will leave the dispute for R$ 1.5 million on Thursday (2).

After revealing Rico’s victory, Galisteus handed in a spoiler on the final stretch of the rural program, set to come to an end on December 16th. According to the presenter, this was one of the last Farmer’s Tests. After Dayane, Marina or Solange leave, there will still be nine competitors in the house. The final can have three or four participants.

