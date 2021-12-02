Ridley Scott Responds to House Gucci Family Criticism

The director ridley scott considers the Gucci family’s criticism of its newest release, Gucci House, “frighteningly offensive”. In an interview with the podcast of Total Film, the filmmaker assured that he tried to be “as respectful as possible, sticking to the facts as much as possible” and stated that they “should feel lucky” for having someone like Al Pacino playing Aldo Gucci.

“The people in the family who were writing to us at the beginning were frighteningly offensive, saying that Al Pacino didn’t physically represent Aldo Gucci in any way. But frankly, how could they be better represented than Al Pacino? actors in the world, should feel lucky.”

The Gucci family spoke in a press release, saying the film “It’s extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy the brand is built on today” — read the full text here.

However, despite the radical tone of the statement, no legal action is being taken by the family behind the brand against Scott Free, company of Ridley Scott, and Warner Bros, according to Variety.

the movie of ridley scott (Lost in Mars) tells the story of how Reggiani (Lady Gaga), ex-wife of Gucci (Adam Driver), planned to kill her husband, grandson of the renowned stylist Guccio Gucci. In real life, Reggiani was sentenced to 26 years in prison after a trial in 1998.

Gucci House still has Salma Hayek, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons in the cast. The film is playing in Brazilian cinemas.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).