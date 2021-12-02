Rihanna, metaverse and independence make Barbados the country of the moment

Nearly 400 years after the first English ship arrived on its golden shores, the former British colony of Barbados officially became a republic on Monday night (29), in a ceremony where Queen Elizabeth II ceased to be the head of state of the island in the Caribbean.

Independent from the United Kingdom since 1966, Barbados celebrated its transition from monarchy to republican rule after nearly four centuries of subjection to the British monarchy.

Beaches and Rihanna

The island known for its idyllic beaches, and also for being the birthplace of global superstar Rihanna, — who was even declared a national heroine of Barbados during the transition to republic ceremony, will have another woman, Sandra Mason, as head of state. now the country’s governor general after her election on 21 October.

“Having a clear sense of who we are and what we are capable of achieving, in the year 2021, we now turn the bow of our ship towards the new republic. We do this so that we can fully leverage our sovereignty,” Mason said in his first speech as president.

Metaverse Embassy

In the wake of this very important change for the island, this November another event also brought another big news to the Caribbean country. Barbados began preparations to become the first sovereign nation to have a digital embassy in the Metaverse. The diplomatic institution should start operating as early as 2022.

But what do the Metaverse and the current event have to do with each other?

Simply put, when a country sets up an embassy abroad it is automatically recognizing the sovereignty of the nation where it is located. Although theoretically it works that way, this is not the case in Barbados.

The Metaverse will not only be a big step in terms of technology for the future of the island, it will actually be a space for the Barbadian government to develop its diplomatic relations, especially now that it will have full power over the country.

“It is a tool that will make it possible to establish new allies, develop relations with other countries and offer services around the world,” stated the ambassador of the Caribbean country to the United Arab Emirates, Grabriel Abed, in an interview.

Still in the wake of virtual diplomacy, another argument for using Metaverse is that it can bring benefits to the environment, as the country will be able to expand its diplomatic relations without having to travel by plane, avoiding the burning of fossil fuels.

Although it looks like something new, it isn’t! The Central American country is not the first to carry out diplomacy in virtual spaces. In 2007 the Maldives debuted a diplomatic profile in Second Life, an environment in which it is possible to simulate interactions and social life completely online.

Other countries like Colombia, Serbia, Estonia, Philippines, Albania, Malta, Northern Macedonia and Israel also bet on virtual diplomacy.