Rio City Hall Resumes Flu Vaccination | Rio de Janeiro

THE City Hall of Rio resumed this Wednesday afternoon (1st) the Influenza Influenza Vaccination. The Ministry of Health sent 200 thousand doses of immunizing agents for the state, of which 160,000 are in the capital, which is experiencing an outbreak of the disease.

Vaccination was suspended after a call from the city last week for people to be immunized against the flu.

The City of Rio calls the population back to get vaccinated, since the population’s vaccination coverage for the disease is low, at 60%, especially among children and the elderly. Last year, vaccination reached 90% of the population.

Because of the Influenza outbreak, health centers and emergencies have become crowded. Some patients wait for care lying on the floor, and many leave the units without getting care.

During the night, patients waited hours for an appointment at the emergency room in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of the city.

The Municipal Health Department said that in the last three days 12,000 Covid tests were carried out in the municipal network. And 99% of them were negative, which, according to the secretariat, indicates that cases of flu syndrome are caused by other viruses, such as Influenza.

On Tuesday (30), the state government said that there was an increase in demand of 400% for care for flu in Emergency Care Units (UPA) administered by the state.

“I was in a lot of pain, I’m pregnant. I had a fever of 43rd. It was chaos inside. I got a wheelchair and it was really bad. I went in alone, they didn’t let my husband in with me. It’s hard. Very full”, said the attendant Viviane da Silva.

At the Barra da Tijuca CER, in the West Zone, there was no pediatric care during the night.

“I was lying on the floor because they didn’t have the thought of bringing a stretcher. After waiting for five hours, I got assistance”, said Gabrielle dos Santos.

Patients said they faced crowding in health facilities.

“The UPA is very full, things are serious. And I’m feeling a little shivering and my body is a little hot,” said Emerson dos Santos, a patient at the UPA in Tijuca.

In an interview with Bom Dia Rio on Tuesday, Health Secretary Alexandre Chieppe said that, in many cases, the UPAs are working on a full scale and the capacity is caused by an increase in the search for care.

The state secretary of Health points out that most cases are mild.

“Most of the cases we are observing are mild, without major complications, but they already cause an increase of more than 400% in the number of people with flu-like illnesses treated at the Emergency Care Units of the State Health Department. it is a respiratory transmission virus”, said secretary Alexandre Chieppe.

According to infectologist Tânia Vergara, the recommendation is that the population continue to maintain hygiene care and use a mask.