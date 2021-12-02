Rio Increases Passport Requirement for Covid Vaccine; see how to get certified | Rio de Janeiro

The passport or vaccination certificate can be obtained from Connect SUS, the official app of the Ministry of Health.

From now on, it will be charged at more establishments, such as bars, restaurants, shopping malls, salons, hotels, taxis and transport by application. Places that already asked for proof, such as gyms and stadiums, continue to require the so-called “vaccination passport”. (Check out the full list).

The certificate also has the option of being issued in Portuguese, Spanish and English and can be used on international trips, where Brazilians are already allowed to enter.

See the answers to the questions below.:

How to use and register? My dose has not entered the system, what do I do? What are the vaccination certificate and vaccination card? How to issue a vaccination certificate or vaccination card?

2 of 4 Connect SUS Citizen — Photo: Reproduction Connect SUS Citizen — Photo: Reproduction

You can download the app for free on your smartphone or you can access Conecta SUS through the website Conectasus.saude.gov.br. There are versions for both iOS and Android operating systems.

To access, you must have an account in the federal government system, which can be done with a CPF and an email at https://cadastro.acesso.gov.br or directly in the application.

2. My dose has not entered the system, what do I do?

The ministry says that it is necessary to look for the place of vaccination, the state or municipal health department to apply for registration. According to the ministry, the doses must appear in the system within 10 days after the date of vaccination. For further guidance, the user can access support in the application itself, through the menu “Talk to Connect SUS”.

3. What are the vaccination certificate and vaccination card?

The app allows the issuance of two different types of documents. The “Covid-19 National Certificate of Vaccination” is specific to the current vaccination campaign against the new coronavirus pandemic.

The document can be viewed directly from the app and has an option for displaying the QR Code and proof of validity via a code. The document consolidates information about the applications and proves that the citizen took both doses of the vaccine. It can also be issued in English or Spanish.

4. How to issue the vaccination certificate or vaccination card?

3 of 4 Connect SUS to Mobile — Photo: Playback Connect SUS to mobile — Photo: Playback

You can get both documents from either the website or the app. It is also possible to download the documents in PDF format. Both are valid for 12 months.

National vaccination certificate:

On the website, click on the ‘cards’ tab. In the app, click the blue button.

Select the ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Certificate’ option – this option only appears for those who have completed the vaccination schedule.

The document has citizen information and a QR Code available in Portuguese, English and Spanish.

To issue the certificate in another language, click on the country’s flag and initials at the top of the page. The system automatically switches the version.

On the website, click on the ‘cards’ tab. In the app, click the blue button.

Select the ‘Vaccine Card’ option.

It is possible to obtain a vaccination card even without having taken both doses.