RMP: If Atlético-MG doesn’t beat Bahia, the pressure will increase on Sunday – 02/12/2021

Atlético-MG needs a victory against Bahia today, at 6pm, to confirm the conquest of their second Brazilian title, which can be postponed in the event of a draw. According to Eduardo Tironi, it will not be at Fonte Nova that Galo will secure the cup and Renato Mauricio Prado believes that in this case he would increase pressure for Sunday’s game at Mineirão against Red Bull Bragantino.

At the UOL News Sport, Tironi says that Atlético-MG’s title is long overdue, with only confirmation of when it will take place and believes that it would be cooler for fans to party at the weekend at the game in Belo Horizonte.

“I don’t think it’s today, I think Bahia will hold Atlético-MG today, but I think it will be at Mineirão on the weekend against Bragantino. I also think it’s done, Atlético-MG will be the Brazilian champions , they have a very strong team, they do a campaign at home that is spectacular, with more than 90% success at home,” says Tironi.

“I think it will be with a party at Mineirão. Atletico-MG’s fans have gone a lot, it will be even cooler I think, delivered with a party at Mineirão, with the cup there,” he adds.

Renato Mauricio Prado draws attention to the pressure that Galo would take to the weekend’s game in case they lose their first match point for the national title, which the fans have been waiting for for 50 years.

“Look, if it doesn’t happen today, the little leg will start to shake, huh. Bahia will win today. I think it’s practically impossible for Atlético-MG to lose this title, but if they don’t win today, at Mineirão, on Sunday, the pressure will increase,” says Renato.

“But they’re going to be champion, they need two points, they need two draws in three games, there’s no way out. And more than that, they need Flamengo to win all their games, which isn’t such a sure thing either. But if you lose today, at the very least, there will be emotion”, he concludes.