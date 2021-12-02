Romain Grosjean Shows Burned Hand, Talks About Rehab: “It’s Painful 23 Hours a Day” | formula 1

The 35-year-old French rider Romain Grosjean took part in the recording with fellow rider Nico Rosberg and showed his left hand, which has already recovered from the burns that resulted from the serious accident he suffered a year ago at the Bahrain GP. On that November 29, 2020, the Haas driver crashed his car, which broke in half and caught fire. He spent almost 30 seconds inside the burning car before he managed to get out. Grosjean recently underwent a new skin transplant.

– The right is fine, the left is a little less good. It’s painful 23 hours a day. I have to do rehabilitation exercises every ten minutes so I don’t lose mobility. It’s not all pink, it’s not okay, but I have both hands, I can drive cars, I can play with my kids, – said the driver who currently competes in the Andretti Formula Indy team.

1 of 3 Romain Grosjean shows hand recovered after 1 year of accident in Formula 1 — Photo: Reproduction Romain Grosjean shows hand recovered after 1 year of accident in Formula 1 — Photo: Reproduction

Last month, he had made a post playing with his bandaged hand.

“I’ve got my Mickey hand back,” Grosjean joked.

Grosjean stated that his right hand is 100% recovered and the only special care he needs is to apply sunscreen when he leaves the house. On the left, the driver, who is currently in Formula Indy, classified it as 95%, explaining that he still has some limitations, but that he can live normally.

2 of 3 Romain Grosjean stepping out of a burning Haas car at the 2020 Bahrain F1 GP — Photo: Motorsport Images Romain Grosjean stepping out of a burning Haas car at the 2020 Bahrain F1 GP — Photo: Motorsport Images

On November 29, 2020, in what would be his farewell to Formula 1, at the Bahrain GP, ​​Romain Grosjean was the protagonist of one of the scariest scenes in recent years. At the time, the Haas led by the French-Swiss burst into flames and was torn in half after a crash on the guard rail on the first lap. Despite the impact, he kept his conscience in order to escape what was left of his car.

Despite escaping death, Grosjean suffered several burns, mainly on his left hand. He even stayed in the cockpit on fire for 29 seconds before managing to run to jump the guard rail while his Haas continued to burn. The French-Swiss driver would be released from hospital after three days of hospitalization, but would be left out of the last two stages of the 2020 F1 season, at the Sakhir GP, also at the Bahrain Circuit, and at the Abu Dhabi GP.