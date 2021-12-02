Ronaldo Giovanelli talks about ‘strong sponsor’ and reinforcements for Corinthians in 2022

The 2021 season has not come to an end for Corinthians, but the club is already preparing for the year 2022. The one who stirred up the Corinthians news this time was the former goalkeeper and sports commentator, Ronaldo Giovanelli.

The alvinegro idol spoke about some of the board’s plans for the club next year. According to him, Corinthians is preparing to announce a major sponsor, which will help in hiring new names for the main squad. The goalkeeper spoke again about Paulinho and also mentioned the possibility of a center forward.

“Corinthians will come with a very strong sponsor next year for these signings which Marco Bello (Corinthian journalist and sectorist) spoke. It looks like it’s already in the pen and all that’s left is to announce, because what is working on Adriano, secretary, Wagner, vice president, and Duilio, on top of this sponsor for next year due to Libertadores…. So you hold on to the chair there, because I think not only Paulinho will come! Looks like another center forward will come too. It’s expensive to arrive and solve it, because the sponsor, which I don’t have the name yet but I’ll find out about, is very strong. And the money that will come in will make it easier and pay the salaries of those guys who will arrive at Libertadores“, he said during participation in the Crack Talk, program of Transamerica Radio.

Regarding a possible hiring of Paulinho, it is worth remembering, both Duilio and Roberto de Andrade have already expressed their wishes. According to the pair, both the club and the athlete want to make this reunion.

