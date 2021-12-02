Russia makes serious accusation against American astronaut and US revolts

An embarrassing situation that occurred three years ago on the International Space Station (ISS) could further worsen the already less-than-friendly relations between Russia and the US. In 2018, a hole was identified in the housing module of the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft, which led to an extensive investigation completed this week by Roscosmos and referred to the country’s authorities.

In Russia, legal proceedings have different procedures, according to the RIA Novosti news website. The results of investigations are sent to the police to allow authorities to decide whether or not to initiate criminal proceedings. The country does not have a grand jury system like the US, where investigators hand their evidence to prosecutors, who decide whether to bring charges.

publicity

Read more:

Although details of the investigation have not been released, there are some suspicions about what could have led to the 2mm-wide orifice, which could have depressurized the ISS in less than two weeks had it not been immediately detected.

A micrometeoroid attack was one of the first hypotheses, which was soon discarded. Some Russian media reported at the time that the hole was caused by a manufacturing or test defect, which seems to be the most plausible theory.

Russia accuses NASA astronaut of drilling hole found in Russian Soyuz MS-09 module. Image: NASATV

Indictment without evidence against the only woman aboard the ISS

However, Russian government sources spread unfounded rumors that perhaps a NASA astronaut had purposely drilled the hole. The crew of the Soyuz MS-09 module were Russian cosmonaut Sergey Prokopyev, German Alexander Gerst, from the European Space Agency (ESA), and American Serena Auñón-Chancellor (on whom the accusation is weighing).

In April of this year, the TASS news agency – the official Russian state communications service – reported, without evidence, that Auñón-Chancellor had “an acute psychological crisis” after suffering a case of deep vein thrombosis in space. During the outbreak, she would have made the hole in an attempt to hasten her return to Earth. The news was promptly denied by NASA.

Serena Auñón-Chancellor, a doctor, engineer and former American astronaut, is accused by Russia of damaging a space module. Image: NASA/Aubrey Gemignani

Now, with the announcement that the investigation has been completed, another conspiracy theory has been launched. In the RIA Novosti article, there are reports that Auñón-Chancellor may have made the hole “due to stress after a failed romantic relationship with another crew member.”

Considering that, in addition to the three Soyuz crew, they had three other astronauts aboard the ISS at the time (two from NASA), and that Auñón-Chancellor was the only woman in the group, this unsubstantiated accusation is not just another round of the clash between the two countries, but also a blatant case of clear machismo – which is a low blow.

It is important to emphasize, once again, that the actual content of the document sent for analysis by the police authorities has not been revealed, so it is not known whether, in fact, these accusations are contained there.

Still, NASA has once again voiced outrage, stating vehemently that these attacks on the astronaut are unfounded. “These attacks are fake and lack credibility,” agency administrator Bill Nelson told ArsTechnica. “I fully support Serena and all our astronauts.”

According to Ars, these attacks are actually fake. At the time of the incident, the NASA technical team responsible for the ISS was able to immediately determine the precise location of American astronauts aboard the station before the leak occurred – and at the time it started.

None of them were close to the Russian segment where the Soyuz vehicle was docked, information that was shared by US authorities with the Russian government at the time.

Relations between Russia and USA have worsened in recent times

This latest provocation – agency officials and Auñón-Chancellor’s lawyers are furious at the accusations – came at a dangerous time. After the Russian military destroyed its own satellite, Cosmos 1408, as part of an anti-satellite test earlier this month, astronauts aboard the ISS had to shelter inside their spacecraft for more than two hours, worried about the wreckage.

In addition, a spacewalk that was scheduled for Tuesday (30) also had to be postponed, although it was not immediately clear that this was due to the wreckage of the Cosmos 1408 collision.

Not to mention that, this year, Russian spacecraft had already driven the orbital laboratory out of control not once, but twice.

Now, all that remains is to wait for the unfolding of the history of the investigation into the incident that occurred in 2018 and find out how relations between the two countries will be after all that.

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!