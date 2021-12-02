Safadão is the most played on Spotify by former member of One Direction: ‘I have no idea who this guy is’ | Ceará

Former bassist for British band One Direction, Sandy Beales, had Ceara singer Wesley Safadão as the most played artist on the streaming app Spotify in 2021. However, he said he has no knowledge of who the Ceara musician is because he was allegedly hacked .

The Englishman posted the information in a story on the social network Instagram. According to the app, Beales was still in the 2% who most listened to the Brazilian in 2021. He posted the following report (in free translation):

“My Spotify got hacked earlier this year, and I have no idea who this guy is, but let your success grow, Wesley. I’m in your top 2%.”

g1 has contacted the application’s press office and is awaiting a response.

The streaming application launched, this Tuesday (1st), the special ‘wrapped’, with it, came the possibility for each user to know which were the most listened to artists, songs and podcasts in 2021. In addition, it released lists of the most played songs in Brazil, for example. The three most listened to music styles on Spotify in 2021 in Brazil were Sertanejo Pop, Sertanejo Universitário and Sertanejo.

Safadão even has one of the five most played songs in Brazil this year. The hit was “Ele É Ele, Eu Sou Eu”, in partnership with the group Barões da Pisadinha.

