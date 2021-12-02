Samsung Announces Galaxy A13 5G with Dimensity 700 and 50 MP Camera; see details and price

This Wednesday (1st) Samsung made official the Galaxy A13 5G, its new affordable mid-range smartphone that promises to be the cheapest phone in its portfolio with state-of-the-art connectivity. Presented as a direct successor to the Galaxy A12 (review), the new model has much more powerful hardware, but sacrifice camera specs to focus on cost savings with the aim of popularizing the 5G in the United States. Below, check out all the technical details and features of the Galaxy A13 5G.

The device acquired a much more similar look to the latest generation models which gives it a more premium appearance by replacing the quadratic camera module. On the other hand, the display retains thick edges and a “drop” notch to house the front camera. The Galaxy A13 5G has a 6.5-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution (720 x 1600 pixels) with a variable refresh rate of 90 Hz — specifications similar to its predecessor. Still on the front, your selfie camera has upgraded to a resolution of 5 MP (against the Galaxy A12’s 8 MP). The rear-facing camera suite also suffered losses to drive down the price of the smartphone — without a wide-angle lens, the model has a 50MP main camera (f/1.8), a 2MP macroscopic lens (f/2.4) and a 2 MP depth sensor (f/2.4).





Samsung

01 Dec



economy and market

01 Dec

By swapping the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset for the Dimensity 700, the South Korean will significantly increase the device’s processing power with speeds up to 2.2 GHz, GPU Mali-G57 MC2 and support for 5G. O Galaxy A13 doubles internal storage capacity to 64GB, but it is possible to expand the space up to 1TB via Micro SD. To power this hardware, there’s a 5,000 mAh battery with an unenviable charge of 15 watts. Other specifications include NFC connectivity; side fingerprint reader; and the presence of One UI under Android 11.

technical specifications

6.5 inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Display with Infinity-V and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Platform

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

unspecified RAM

64GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

5 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and side digital reader

5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging

Android 11 under One UI 3.1

Dimensions: 164.5 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm

Weight: 195 grams

Price and availability

The Galaxy A13 5G will be available through AT&T’s US operator and Samsung’s official website starting next Friday, December 3rd. In January, the smartphone is expected to be made available on T-Mobile. There are two color options — black and blue — with price of just $249, that is, about R$1,400. What do you think of Samsung’s new 5G Intermediate? Comment your opinion!

See more!