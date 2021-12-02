São Paulo City Hall cancels New Year’s Eve and will maintain mask use in the city

In New York with João Doria, Ricardo Nunes will announce the maintenance of masks in the capital (Photo: REUTERS/Carla Carniel)

City of São Paulo to cancel New Year’s Eve party

Masks will be kept in the city of São Paulo even in open environments

Announcement will be officially made by Mayor Ricardo Nunes this Thursday

The city of São Paulo will not have a New Year’s Eve party at the turn of 2021 to 2022. The announcement will be made officially by Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), in New York, this Thursday (2), but the information was advanced by the secretary of Saúde Edson Aparecido, in an interview with GloboNews.

Ricardo Nunes is on a trip with the state governor, João Doria (PSDB), and should make the official announcement today.

In addition, masks will continue to be mandatory in the city of São Paulo, even in open environments. According to Aparecido, a study carried out by the health surveillance showed that it is necessary to continue using personal protection items.

Initially, the city of São Paulo would follow the schedule of the state government, which provided for the flexibility of the use of masks from December 11th. But the city was still waiting for a study to set the date. With the analysis in hand, the removal of the masks will be postponed.

The same study carried out by the municipality indicated that it is important to avoid agglomerations and, therefore, New Year’s Eve on Avenida Paulista was cancelled. The city government predicted that the event could be held, or not, depending on the epidemiological situation in the city. several other capitals also canceled new year celebrations..

Three cases of Ômicron in São Paulo

The state of São Paulo already registers three confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant, two of them in the city of São Paulo. The Brazilian couple infected by Ômicron, new Covid-19 variant, was immunized with the Janssen single-dose vaccine, in South Africa. The information was confirmed by the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, in an interview with GloboNews. Last Tuesday, Sanitary Surveillance agents were with the couple and confirmed the immunization with a dose of Janssen’s immunizing agent. They are asymptomatic.

The two Brazilians are in the capital of São Paulo, at the home of relatives, and remain isolated.

The agency reported that preliminary examinations carried out by the Albert Einstein laboratory proved the presence of Ômicron variant in tests of two Brazilians — a man and a woman — from South Africa, who landed at Guarulhos Airport on 23 November.

Attempt to advance the third dose

The city of São Paulo will file a request with the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to reduce the interval between the second dose of the vaccine against covid-10 and the booster dose. The information was revealed by the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, in an interview with BandNewsTV.

“The idea is that we can quickly expand the population’s vaccination coverage with the so-called third dose. Yesterday the municipality took an important decision, which has already been apply Pfizer as a booster dose to people who have taken the single dose of Janssen, about 350 thousand people”, declared Edson Aparecido.

According to the Health Secretary, the Ministry’s health surveillance team carried out a study, showing that it is possible to reduce the period – currently five months – to four months. “We are now discussing with Mayor Ricardo Nunes, who is in New York, the possibility of requesting a reduction in the deadline for applying the third dose to four months”, revealed Aparecido last Wednesday (1).