São Paulo City Hall to reduce vaccine booster dose interval to four months – 12/01/2021 – Mônica Bergamo

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB-SP), is going to ask for authorization from Anvisa to reduce the interval for the application of the booster dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, from the current five months to four months.

The scientific committee of the state of São Paulo will also be consulted.

The revelation was made by municipal secretary Edson Aparecido to the program “Ponto a Ponto”, on BandNews TV, conducted by this columnist and by political scientist Antônio Lavareda.

According to Aparecido, countries in Europe have already reduced the interval due to the emergence of a new variant of the virus, Ômicron.

He says he believes the measure can help prevent a new wave of Covid-19 in the city, especially in the context of the emergence of the new strain of the virus.

“It will be an extraordinary measure, considering the international scenario, the time of year, the new strain and demographic characteristics of the capital,” he says.

The city has already registered two cases of people infected by the new strain. It is a couple who live in South Africa and came to Brazil.

According to Edson Aparecido, the five relatives they met were tested and were not infected.

The secretary said that, if the city is authorized to apply the booster dose of the vaccine in four months, it already has doses in stock to serve the population that would be covered immediately: 1.2 million people.