São Paulo confirms third case of the Ômicron variant in the state

The Secretariat of State of São Paulo (SESP) reported that the state registered the third case of the Ômicron variant (B.1.1.529), this Wednesday (1). This is a 29-year-old man from Ethiopia, an African country. He landed at Guarulhos airport and tested positive for covid-19. Genetic sequencing was carried out by the Adolfo Lutz Institute.

The agency said in a statement that the patient was vaccinated with two doses of the immunizing agent from Pfizer and has been in isolation since last Saturday (27). He remains without symptoms and is being monitored by the surveillance of the city of Guarulhos, where he lives.

The first two Brazilian records of the variant identified in Botswana, South Africa, were confirmed by Anvisa yesterday afternoon, after genetic sequencing carried out by the laboratory of the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein. The couple, a 41-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman, arrived in Brazil on 23 November.

In a statement, the SESP informs that the municipal surveillance of the Capital updated the information of patients to the state folder, saying that both were vaccinated with the immunizing agent from Janssen in South Africa, correcting the initial information that they had not been immunized.

São Paulo confirms third case of the Ômicron variant of covid-19 (Photo: Chalabala/Envato)

Ômicron monitoring

The Secretary of State for Health, Jean Gorinchteyn, says that it is important to emphasize that the behavior of a virus can be different in different places due to demographic and climatic factors, for example.

There is still no information on how the new Ômicron variant of covid-19 behaves or what degree of lethality. Symptoms now exhibited in patients from South Africa were mild. The World Health Organization, however, classified the strain as a variant of concern because of numerous mutations in the spike protein, which helps the virus enter human cells.

The folder communicates that it is maintaining monitoring of the epidemiological scenario throughout the state territory and that the confirmation of variants occurs through genetic sequencing. No other state in the country has confirmed Omicron cases to date.

Trying to stop the spread of Ômicron in the country, the federal government decided to restrict the entry of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia. In addition, for passengers who came from countries with restrictions, Anvisa also recommends a 15-day quarantine.

Source: Government of São Paulo