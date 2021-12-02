Saudi Arabia is immune to F1 rules with track and dress code

The Saudi Arabian GP is what it is. And try to be as unfriendly as possible, in addition to everything else (Photo: Saudi Arabian GP)

VERSTAPPEN HAS MATCH-POINT AGAINST HAMILTON + FRANK WILLIAMS’ LEGACY IN F1 | Paddock GP #270

Finally, the week of the Saudi Arabia GP has arrived. Since, a year ago, the Worlds confirmed the arrival of the new event on the 2021 calendar, the scream has been present. And so it should be. The reasons lie in a multibillion-dollar dictatorial government with a dangerous pull of power alongside the largest economy on the planet. Government responsible not only for traditional disrespect for the most basic human rights, but for exporting human rights abuses. All of this is still necessary and true, but it is important to go further and talk about how, shrouded in international criticism, the Saudi GP organization did not do the least bit to save itself and an F1 that has blinded its eyes.

This text, an analysis scheduled to debut on the eve of the beginning of activities in Jeddah, has to be approached in a specific way. One important reason is that, over the past few years, the BIG PRIZE have reported and evaluated on different occasions the opening of motor sport to the seduction of the royal family’s money. As I don’t want to devalue everything that has been written by Juliana Tesser and myself in recent years, I highlight the links below about the arrivals of Formula E, the Dakar and F1 itself in the country.

What is most impressive about this race is how little it has done to remedy its bad reputation. Bahrain, for example, tried to answer its share of criticism with one of the best race tracks in the world. Azerbaijan has also arrived on accusations of sport washing? He responded with a street track that was totally different from the one that existed and that was fantastic, despite the fact that the first year had resulted in a furious race, it was already quite attractive.

Saudi Arabia didn’t even make the effort. After pouring money to finalize a ten-year deal with F1, he had 12 months to find solutions. It is, yes, a short time – the construction took place in eight months – but the agreement was tailored for just that. A month before the race, the video released by the organization itself showed a huge part of the incomplete route: the straight from the boxes and the outstanding curve ten, for example. A huge part still without asphalt and a real construction site.

“They are having problems, that’s for sure. But they are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, as they have been doing for some time. I’ve only seen a few photos so far, and the progress is huge. But there is still a lot to be done. It will be on a razor’s edge, but they’ll make it. We will have everything we need to run the race safely. I’m confident of that,” said Steve Nielsen, F1’s sporting director as early as mid-November.

The process for preparing the sole where Formula 1 cars will pass, with this weight and speed, is different from normal cars. It is necessary to apply a layer of the special asphalt involved in tracks like this, let it breathe for a few weeks and, only then, put on the final layer, before another breathing period. This is how the asphalt looks like that of F1 tracks and, even so, new tracks that go through this process still show a huge lack of grip due to little or no rubber on the track. Turkey resurfaced the Istanbul Park track near the Turkish GP last year and when the cars arrived there was barely any chance of accelerating. Take from the images released from the unpaved track a month before the race and add this need to respect processes to pave a track. What to expect from the Circuit of Jeddah in this first year?

Jeddah Circuit took a long time to take shape (Photo: Reproduction/F1)

In a huge track, with more than 6 km in length, the expectation is to have huge pockets where to accelerate the car, just that, it will be a task to be performed with kid gloves so as not to completely lose control. Everyone involved already knows this.

“The track that we are going to discover will be a big challenge, from what we see. I’m worried about speed. It doesn’t have much escape area, they have the SAFER barrier that is used in Indianapolis, but they have high speeds and few escape areas. It’s a big risk, which always draws attention as a driver,” said 1996 world champion Damon Hill, a commentator on British TV.

As Pierre Gasly also stated, the new track offers almost no rubber and a sweaty track, due to the oil that leaks from the ground – in this case, being a desert track, there is still a lot of dust that tends to make things worse. The younger the asphalt, the more he sweats; no time to breathe, sweat a lot. All this on a track “extremely fast and with several high speed corners, some blind”, as the Frenchman said.

It is perfectly possible to understand when you see the declaration of the boss Stefano Domenicali, last month.

“We are confident that the organization will work day and night to complete construction. All investments being made. It’s going to be perfect next season, and this year it’s going to be really, really good. Priority is currently on the route as a whole. This will definitely be finalized”, he commented.

Saudi Arabia’s agreement with Formula 1 is the result of two possibilities and, in both, F1 does not come out well. One is that Saudi Arabia came in with an investment so off the curve that it immediately placed itself above the rules and common sense. The other is that, driven by the losses of the two pandemic years, F1 pleaded for an agreement with the Saudis to be brought forward. That is, if the desire was to enter the ballot in 2022 and buy time to prepare the ground, F1 begged for the money to drop a year earlier for short-term emergencies. If so, then F1 is in the hands of the Saudis, who do not a whim but a favor. Either way, the rules don’t apply to them.

If F1’s mantra over the years has been not to get involved in local politics, all it wanted to avoid was some bombshell that would blow up the narrative of the modernization of the Saudi royal family. The neo-princes update themselves, enter the real world and defend sustainability with Vision 2030, a project that foresees a sustainable revolution in the country with the same end point as F1. Heck, they even allow women to get a driver’s license! It was what was defended in the last 12 months. Here, then, came a dress code that inhibited the use of various pieces of clothing common to women – even the use of stronger makeup – for anyone who was going to appear on the Circuit de Jedá.

Restrictions on clothing commonly associated with men’s clothing do exist, but the numerous and attention-grabbing ones are on women’s.

Image of a section of the new Jeddah circuit, in Saudi Arabia (Photo: F1)

“Among the restrictions, women will not be able to wear “excessive” makeup – although the concept of excessive is not defined by the organization and becomes subjective – clothes with transparency, miniskirts, clothes that end above the knee, dresses with opening in the back , clothes with bare straps, tight clothes and bikinis”, said the article BIG PRIZE after the ad.

The response of public opinion made them back down, but only to foreigners. “The Ministry of Sports guarantees that there will be no dress code on the circuit or in public places in Jeddah. This applies to everyone, regardless of gender,” the ministry said in a statement. But with a request out of respect for “the cultural sensitivity of Saudi Arabia”.

For half an expert, half a word is enough. And Saudi words are not just for the West, but for the domestic market. It doesn’t matter that the dress codes were removed from the dance, the fact is that whoever is there and understands codes and dangers knows what it is about. The retreat serves half a dozen tourists and the world that follows F1 from afar, but dominance over the local population has been reasserted once again.

Remember when the FIA ​​president, who is completely enamored of all the greener things Saudi Arabia can offer, said that sport and politics shouldn’t be involved? How apolitical does that seem to Jean Todt? The fairest thing would be to explain at least where he sees the boundary of the political and the apolitical so that the general public knows whether the statement is more or less fraudulent.

The organization of the Saudi Arabian GP, ​​like everything else in the country, absolutely centralized and with a spine that links directly to the power of the royal family, did not shy away from doing this even while international NGOs demonstrated for a year. It is not just Saudi Arabia that presents itself as a repressive country against women and LGBTQIA+ people, like Qatar, two weeks ago he made clear. And it won’t be the only time we’ll address the matter. We’ve talked about this a lot and we’ll talk about it many more times.

What is striking is that Saudi Arabia and its royal family are so full of conviction that the world ends up embracing their money and relationship with the United States, in the end, that they make no attempt to hide the gamble. and stick to the rules as little as possible.

And what to do once F1 is in the house? How to hide the matter two weeks after Lewis Hamilton, the most important name on and off the track, went to Qatar with a helmet painted in the colors of the rainbow? “By using the F1 hype to try to distract attention from human rights abuses, Qatar and Saudi Arabia hope there will be little or no discussion of these issues during races — something that shouldn’t happen,” Hamilton said in a statement before race Qatari. “I think sports go to these places, so there’s a duty to raise questions about these issues. These places need to be observed and the press must mention the matter, the right to equality is a serious topic”, he added.

As stated above, Hamilton is the most important figure in F1 on the tracks, as a seven-time world champion, but also outside, especially when it comes to social and human rights issues. What did the organization do then? Talked to a group of pilots. Without Hamilton.

“I was meeting with some riders at Silverstone. I won’t say the names, but Lewis Hamilton wasn’t one of them. I responded to their concerns and spoke to them openly”, said Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, promoter of the event and president of the Automobile and Motorcycling Federation, to the English magazine Autosport.

In addition to the curiosity to know who was at this meeting, there is the caveat that perhaps Hamilton was invited and was unable to attend. It is possible, of course, since no one has clarified the issue. But the meeting took place in England and then nothing else. Silence, pitch and no firm desire to talk about the most important and sensitive points.

Who gets away with it? The royal family of Saudi Arabia. After all, you don’t need to respond to the same set of rules as everyone else.

