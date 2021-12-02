SBT regrets Noemi Gerbelli’s departure and reveals cause of death of actress

This Thursday afternoon (02), through an official note, the SBT lamented the death of Naomi Gerbelli, who left last night at the age of 68. In the statement, the station also revealed the cause of death of the actress, which occurred as a result of a pulmonary embolism.

See the full note

“About 20 days ago, Noemi had a stroke and after being treated in the ICU, she was recovering at home under the care of her family, when an embolism occurred that led to her death. Charismatic, good-humored and affectionate, Noemi was very dear to her colleagues and friends at SBT, who offer all their solidarity to her daughter Bianca, her niece Vanessa Gerbelli, to friends and family, wishing that God would comfort them at this time.

In yet another gesture of solidarity and love for others, the actress will donate her organs. There will be no wake, it will be cremated in a ceremony reserved for family members”, says the SBT press office.

Actors mourn the actress’ death

Some actors from the soap opera Carrossel (SBT, 2012) used social media to pay a last tribute to Naomi Gerbelli. Ilana Kaplan: “My partner in Carousel and Patrulha Salvadora. What sad news of your departure. I learned and had a lot of fun with you. Brazil loses an extraordinary actress. You will be sorely missed”.

Mateus Ueta: “Thank you for all the teachings. Rest in peace”.

Nicholas Torres: “Wow, director…that one hurt. A great woman, a great actress! It was an honor to be part of at least a little bit of your long trajectory! You’ll be missed…be in peace, Nono!!”.

On Silvio Santos’ station, Gerbelli made his first appearance in a special appearance in the 1998 soap opera Fascinação, and appeared in the comedies “Ô Coitado” and “Fala Dercy”, with Dercy Gonçalves, in addition to giving life to director Olívia in the soap opera Carrossel ( 2012).

