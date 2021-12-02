Scientists create Pac-Man microrobots capable of reproducing – News

US scientists this week announced the first computer-created, living robot with the ability to reproduce itself. Nicknamed “Pac-Man” because they have the same format as the classic video game character, these beings are created with the aid of artificial intelligence.

Automata, which gained the name of xenobots, are tiny and created from cells present in the skin of the egg of frogs. According to one of the researchers, University of Vermont professor Josh Bongard, despite being created with organic matter, xenobots are called robots because they can be directed to specific functions.

“We put these cells together under certain conditions. This group of frog cells stays in that shape and starts moving around in fresh water in a Petri dish of their own volition,” explains Bongard.

“It’s only been in the last few decades, in the Hollywood era, that we’ve come to think of robots as men or women of metal. In fact, it’s all about what they do. And these xenobots could, in theory, do useful work on our behalf. of people, that’s what makes them robots,” he sums up.

During the experiments, the scientists noticed that the xenobots, as they moved, pushed small pieces of cells over each other, forming piles. This got them thinking about what would happen if they replaced these pieces with new frog cells, like the ones used to create the little beings.

“The result is what we published this week: they pushed these frog cells into piles. Cells, under certain conditions, are sticky. if the pile is big enough, these little hairs will also appear, these little eyelashes, and the pile will start to move. This is the, in quotes, ‘xenobot child'”, says the scientist.

According to him, this method of reproduction is something entirely new, never recorded by science and different from the way all animals and plants make “copies” of themselves.

Scientists hope that, in the future, xenobots may have several applications, especially in the medical field, as with their small size they can travel in people’s bloodstream, for example, and make interventions at the cellular level.