Scientists find that ‘living robots’ can reproduce

posted on 12/01/2021 12:38 PM



(credit: Douglas Blackiston and Sam Kriegman)

Xenobots, known as “living robots”, can now also reproduce, the researchers announced. According to the researchers, robots are able to find individual cells, assemble them and assemble new Xenobots “babies” inside their “mouths” which, a few days later, become new Xenobots that look and move exactly like them. themselves. The discovery was announced in November in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

“These parent Xenobots in Pac-Man form. So those parents built kids, who built grandchildren, who built great-grandchildren, who built great-grandchildren”, says Sam Kriegman

The aim of the study is to use the tiny robots, which resemble the Pac Man, to access areas where humans cannot go, such as places contaminated by radioactivity, for example.

The research is being carried out by the universities of Vermont, Tufts and the Wyss Institute at Harvard University.

The first phase of the study was released in 2020. The robot is made based on frog cells through programming.