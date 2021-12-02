Secret Truths 2: OMG! Alex’s body is found and Angel’s life takes an unexpected turn; check out!

[Alerta spoiler!] Who is dead, always appears! No, wait! Kkkkk In the new batch of chapters of “Secret Truths 2”, which was made available on Globoplay this Wednesday (1st), our eternal RajGrey, aka Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), made his symbolic comeback. According to Notícias da TV, the businessman’s body was finally found, and believe it or not, but the discovery was precisely the ticket our Angel Demônia (Camila Queiroz) needed for her total freedom.

As we know, at the end of the first part of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, the model shot and murdered her lover during a trip on the yacht. Six years later, the investigation funded by Giovanna (Agatha Moreira) has uncovered enough evidence to put Angel in jail. With the help of the lawyer hired by Percy (Gabriel Braga Nunes), the young woman even got her provisional release, but the scenario was not very much in her favor…

However, after authorities find Alex’s body at sea, the game will turn in the model’s favor. The forensic examination will find that he died of drowning and no traces of a gunshot will be found in his body. “I can tell, after thorough examinations, the cause of the victim’s death. Alexandre Titian died by drowning”, will conclude the coroner. “What do you mean, drowning? My father was murdered!”, will roar Giovanna.

“Calm down, Giovanna. You can’t accuse anyone, especially in an environment like this”, will ironize Percy, who will accompany Angel on the occasion. “The characteristics of the victim’s dental arch indicate death by drowning. The body that reached the rocks of the island where it was found was the body of a drowned man.“, the professional will complete on the report.

As expected, the tycoon’s heiress will be completely out of control and will question the revolver bullets that were found on the yacht by Cristiano (Romulo Estrela). “There is no projectile, just the skeleton. Of course, bones usually register contact with metal in most cases, but in this case there is no evidence. If by chance there were shots, they pierced the body without hitting the bones”, will explain the doctor. “This is a lie! Angel shot my father, she’s a killer!”, will scream Giovanna. Our demon, however, will remain stunned, shocked, with luck and will not give a peep! Absolutely right, be silent, come out unscathed! Kkkk The last 10 episodes of the soap opera will premiere on December 15th,