See Foods That Fight Excess Blood Sugar

Excess blood sugar, scientifically called hyperglycemia, occurs when the fasting blood glucose level is above 100 mg/dL, a situation that, if persistent, can have bad consequences for the functioning of the body.

Symptoms of high blood glucose are nausea, headache, excessive thirst, frequent urination, drowsiness, and tiredness. Diagnosis is made by specific tests, so an endocrinologist must be consulted when conditions like this are recurring.

High blood glucose is often caused by eating very sweet, carbohydrate-based foods. In some cases, the condition can progress to diabetes.

To control blood sugar levels, it is important to maintain a balanced diet, exercise, and quit addictions such as smoking and alcohol. Know what to eat to keep your blood sugar – amount of sugar in your blood – under control:

Foods that should be prioritized

The foods that should be prioritized are those rich in fiber, lean proteins and good fats, such as:

Whole grains : mainly whole wheat flour, wholegrain rice and noodles, oat flakes and quinoa;

: mainly whole wheat flour, wholegrain rice and noodles, oat flakes and quinoa; Legumes : such as beans, soybeans, chickpeas, lentils and peas;

: such as beans, soybeans, chickpeas, lentils and peas; vegetables in general : preferring fresh ones, such as lettuce, tomato, arugula, chard, pumpkin, green beans and onion;

: preferring fresh ones, such as lettuce, tomato, arugula, chard, pumpkin, green beans and onion; Lean meats : white fish, chicken, lean beef such as muscle and duckling;

: white fish, chicken, lean beef such as muscle and duckling; Fruits in general : prioritizing fresh and whole or in pieces, such as orange, papaya, pear, pineapple, peach and tangerine;

: prioritizing fresh and whole or in pieces, such as orange, papaya, pear, pineapple, peach and tangerine; good fats : from fruits like avocado and coconut, and vegetable oils like extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil and butter;

: from fruits like avocado and coconut, and vegetable oils like extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil and butter; Oilseeds : chestnuts, peanuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and almonds;

: chestnuts, peanuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and almonds; milk and derivatives: preferably the skimmed and unsweetened versions, such as skimmed milk, skimmed yogurt, white cheeses such as ricotta, Minas cheese and cottage cheese.

Foods to avoid

Foods that should be avoided are those rich in sugar or simple carbohydrates, such as:

Sugar and sweets in general;

and sweets in general; Honey , fruit jelly, jam, marmalade, confectionery and pastry;

, fruit jelly, jam, marmalade, confectionery and pastry; candy in general , chocolates and treats;

, chocolates and treats; sugary drinks , such as soft drinks, industrialized juices, chocolate drinks;

, such as soft drinks, industrialized juices, chocolate drinks; Tubers in general, such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and yam, as they have a high concentration of carbohydrates and should be consumed in small portions;

such as potatoes, sweet potatoes, cassava and yam, as they have a high concentration of carbohydrates and should be consumed in small portions; processed meats, such as ham, turkey breast, sausage, sausage, bacon, bologna and salami;

such as ham, turkey breast, sausage, sausage, bacon, bologna and salami; Alcoholic beverages, like beers, wines and spirits.

Yacon potatoes are low in calories and rich in prebiotic fiber. Despite being a tuber, it can help control blood sugar. (With information from the Tua Saúde website)