see list of the most expensive cities in the world to live

Tel Aviv in Israel is the most expensive city in the world to live in – (credit: AFP)

According to an annual study by The Economist, Tel Aviv, Israel, is the most expensive city in the world to live. The city rose from fifth last year to the top of the “Worldwide Cost of Living 2021” report for the first time.

Paris, moved to second place, tied with Singapore, Zurich and Hong Kong that complete the top five positions in the ranking. In sixth place is the most expensive American city, New York.

The study points out that the increase in the positions of the Israeli city is a reflection of “the vitality of the Israeli currency, the shequel, against the dollar, as the indicator uses New York prices as a comparative basis”.

In a statement, Upasana Dutt, head of the EIU report, said: “Although most economies around the world are now recovering from covid-19 vaccines, many major cities are still experiencing spikes in cases, leading to restrictions social. This disrupted the supply of goods, leading to scarcity and higher prices”

Last year, the list was led by Paris, Zurich and Hong Kong, all three in the first position.

The study provides other important information:

The Italian capital, Rome, had the biggest drop in the ranking, going from 32nd to 48th place.

After the US re-imposed sanctions against Iran, Tehran went from 79th to 29th.

Damascus, the Syrian capital, is again the cheapest city in the world.

Gasoline in Hong Kong is the most expensive in the world, a liter costs an average of US$ 2.50.

Check out the ranking of the top 10 positions:

Tel Aviv (Israel) Paris, France) Singapore (Singapore) Zurich (Switzerland) Hong Kong (China) New York (USA) Geneva (Switzerland) Copenhagen (Denmark) Los Angeles (USA) Osaka (Japan)

