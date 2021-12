See the ball market movements in Brazil this Wednesday (1)

Credit: Reproduction / Fans

The Mercado da Bola in Brazilian football has already started to move, as several clubs are eyeing reinforcements for the 2022 season.

Striker Willian Bigode, from Palmeiras, is getting closer and closer to Santos for 2022. Coach Fábio Carille praised the athlete. Peixe is still approaching another reinforcement for next year: midfielder Richard, from Corinthians, can reinforce the beach club.

Another player who could leave Corinthians is Jonathan Cafu, who is on loan at Cuiabá. Middle East teams are interested in hiring the striker for 2022.

Rival of Timão, São Paulo is also connected to the market and can hire midfielder Luis González, from Junior Barranquilla, 30 years old.

Coming out of Flamengo, since the club will not make his purchase or extend the loan, defender Bruno Viana should go to Almería, in Spain.

See below the main movements of Mercado da Bola 2021 this Wednesday (1):

Corinthians

Who arrived:

Who left: Angelo Araos (Necaxa)

Who can come: Paulinho, Abderrazak Hamdallah (Al Nassr), Boschilia (International), Germán Cano (Vasco), Paolo Guerrero, Luan (V-Varen Nagasaki), Ricardo Goulart

Who can leave: Caique França, Richard, João Victor (Benfica), Cauê (Novorizontino), Richard (Santos)

palm trees

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Yeferson Soteldo (Toronto FC), Ricardo Goulart, Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Gustavo (Sport), Rafael Navarro (Botafogo)

Who can leave: Felipe Melo (International, Fluminense), Jaílson, Luan Silva, Danilo Barbosa, Raphael Veiga (Inter Miami), Willian Mustache (Saints), Gustavo Gómez (Boca Juniors)

saints

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Eduardo Bauermann (América-MG), Germán Cano (Vasco), Martin Benítez (São Paulo), Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Andrés Ricaurte (Independiente Medellín), Willian Mustache (Palm Trees), Richard (Corinthians)

Who can leave: Alex (Famalicão)

São Paulo

Who arrived:

Who left: Paulinho Boia (Metalist), Joao Rojas

Who can come: Rafael Navarro (Botafogo), Marcelo Benevenuto (Fortaleza), Éderson (Fortaleza), David (Fortaleza), Kanu (Botafogo), Luis González (Junior Barranquilla)

Who can leave: Rodrigo, Shaylon, William, Joao Rojas, Eder, Rodrigo Nestor, Martin Benítez (Santos), Liziero (Torino)

Red Bull Bragantino

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Arthur (Barcelona)

Botafogo

Who arrived:

Who left: Rafael Carioca (Inter de Limeira)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Rafael Navarro (Minnesotta United, Palmeiras), Kanu (São Paulo)

Flamengo

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Yeferson Soteldo (Toronto FC), Pedro Geromel (Grêmio), Gustavo (Sport), Marcelo (Real Madrid)

Who can leave: Bruno Viana (Almeria), Ramon (Rome), Michael, João Gomes (Atalanta), Matheuzinho (Atalanta), João Lucas (Fiorentina), Matheus Gonçalves (Ajax), Gabigol (Newcatle, Everton, Arsenal)

Fluminense

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Matheus Bidu (Guarani), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fabricio Bustos (Independiente), Paolo Guerrero, Jean Pyerre (Grêmio), Felipe Melo (Palmeiras)

Who can leave: André (Atlético-MG), Egidio, Nino (Benfica), Luiz Henrique (Real Madrid or Fiorentina)

Vasco

Who arrived:

Who left: Morato, Walber, Ernando

Who can come:

Who can leave: Andrey (International), Germán Cano (Ceará, Internacional, Santos, Corinthians, Cruzeiro), Vanderlei, Riquelme (Sevilla), Leandro Castán (Fortaleza)

Guild

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Rildo (Santo André, Botafogo-SP, Portimonense), Pedro Geromel (Flemish), Victor Ferraz, Diego Souza, Léo Pereira (Athletico Paranaense), Rafinha (Coritiba), Douglas Costa (Atlético-MG), Thiago Santos (Atlético-MG) )

International

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Andrey (Vasco), Rafael Navarro (Botafogo), Germán Cano (Vasco), Ricardo Goulart, Andrés D’Alessandro, Mikael (Sport), Alex Vigo (River Plate)

Who can leave: Boschilia (Corinthians)

Youth

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Nico Castillo

Atlético-MG

Who arrived: Ademir (America-MG)

Who left: Paulo Victor

Who can come: Everton Cebolinha (Benfica), André (Fluminense), Abner (Athletico Paranaense), Gustavo (Sport), Douglas Costa (Grêmio), Thiago Santos (Grêmio)

Who can leave: Guilherme Arana (Benfica, Porto, Fiorentina, Wolverhampton), Michael (Alverca), Alan Franco (Fortaleza)

cruise

Who arrived: Maicon

Who left: Keke

Who can come: Adryan (Sion), Willian (Palmerias), Germán Cano (Vasco)

Who can leave: Ariel Cabral (Colo-Colo, Cerro Porteño), Giovanni, Marcelo Moreno (Colo-Colo)

America-MG

Who arrived:

Who left: Ademir (Atlético-MG)

Who can come:

Who can leave: Eduardo Bauermann (Saints)

Athletic from Paraná

Who arrived: Pablo Siles (Victory)

Who left:

Who can come: Leo Pereira (Grêmio)

Who can leave: Jader (Barcelona), Abner (Atlético-MG), Nikão

Coritiba

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Rafinha (Grêmio)

Who can leave: Romario (Saints)

Chapecoense

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Tiago Coser (Benfica)

Hawaii

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave:

Cuiabá

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave:

strength

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Leandro Castán (Vasco), Alan Franco (Atlético-MG)

Who can leave: Daniel Guedes (Santos), Marcelo Benevenuto (São Paulo)

Ceará

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: German Cano (Vasco)

Who can leave:

Bahia

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come: Vinícius (Nautical)

Who can leave:

sport

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave: Mikael (International), Gustavo (Atlético-MG, Flamengo, Palmeiras), Maílson

Atlético-GO

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave:

Goiás

Who arrived:

Who left:

Who can come:

Who can leave:

*In bold the negotiations closed on the day

**In italics, ongoing negotiations and speculations

