see the moment when civil police officer from the DF who stabbed ex is arrested

posted on 12/02/2021 11:38 AM



(credit: Reproduction)

A video recorded the moment of arrest of the DF civil police officer Rafaela Motta, 40 years old. The server is accused of stabbing her ex-boyfriend and blowing his tires. At dawn this Thursday (2/12), the woman was preventively detained in her parents’ apartment in Asa Norte. She is due for a custody hearing this morning.

Rafaela tried to resist arrest when the police arrived and even locked herself in the property. The agent’s defense attorney had to go to the scene to assist in the negotiations. The recording recorded by the investigators themselves shows the final moment of the arrest. In it, the accused appears dressed in a striped blouse and white pants. She locks the door and then says goodbye to a family member with a hug.

On Sunday, when she was arrested, the Correio revealed, at first hand, the aggressions committed by Rafaela Motta against her ex. The Justice determined the fulfillment of the protective measures, which had to be carried out by the police. She was supposed to keep a certain distance from her ex, but on Sunday, Rafaela walked around the boy’s house, in SOF Norte, punctured the tires of his car and, as he went after her, ended up being hit with a knife in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital for dressings. The server was arrested by the Military Police and sent to the 5th Police Station (Central Area), where she signed a Detailed Term of Occurrence (TCO) and was released.

In August, the policewoman was even arrested for the crime of stalking committed against her ex, the same man she stabbed. At the time, she had her prison converted into preventive, she went to the DF Women’s Penitentiary (PFDF), but ended up being released shortly thereafter.

Evidences

Footage taken by the defense of the man stabbed by the civil police officer of the Federal District will serve to prove the aggressions suffered by the victim during the period in which he maintained a relationship with the accused.

On Sunday, after getting hit with a knife, the ex recorded a video showing the wound in his back. In testimony, the boy said that he went after the woman when she punctured the vehicle’s tires, when he ended up being hit by her.

Another video recorded by the man when he was in the relationship, shows Rafaela attacking him with several slaps to the face and kicks (see below). At the police station, Rafaela signed a detailed term of occurrence (TCO) and was released again. In defense, she claimed that she occasionally passed her ex’s street when he tried to run after her. She also said that she tried to escape and, “frightened, she took the knife in her purse”, stating that the ex jumped on her to immobilize her and ended up injuring herself. Asked about having punctured the car’s tires, the woman said she was not involved in the damage and believes that the ex himself did it to incriminate her.