See which countries bar the entry of Brazilians

The discovery of the Ômicron variant has made countries take new actions in an attempt to control the pandemic. The restrictions range from closing borders for tourists coming from the southern region of Africa, where the strain was initially identified, to completely preventing foreigners from entering, a decision taken by Israel, Japan and Morocco.

In a document sent to governments this Monday, 29, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the global risk of the Ômicron variant is “very high”. According to the organization, the main concerns are the transmissibility, the escape capacity of the existing vaccines and the severity profile of the new strain. These hypotheses, however, still need to be scientifically tested.







The new variant has already been detected in Brazil (two confirmed cases in São Paulo) and on all other continents. The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) closed the air borders for passengers coming from six countries: South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

On Saturday night, Anvisa published a complementary technical note indicating the inclusion of four countries in the restriction list: Angola, Malawi, Mozambique and Zambia. However, the Ministry of Civil Affairs informed that, after a meeting held with other federal agencies, it was decided that “there is a need for further clarification on the epidemiological situation” before including the new countries on the list.

See the restrictions for Brazilian travelers in each country:

Israel

With an Ômicron case confirmed, Israel on Saturday became the first country to completely close its borders, and said it would use telephone-tracking technology to curb the spread of the strain. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the ban is expected to last for 14 days, affecting Brazilians and people of other nationalities.

Japan

Japan also announced the closing of its borders to foreigners from midnight to prevent the spread of the Ômicron variant. Japanese and permanent residents returning from countries whose Ômicron has already been detected will have to be quarantined in government-designated facilities, said the country’s Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida.

A deadline for ending the restrictions, which also apply to Brazilians, was not informed. This Tuesday, 30, Japan confirmed the first case of the variant in the country.

Australia

Australia announced on Monday that it would delay the reopening of its international border, previously scheduled for this Wednesday, December 1st, by another two weeks. With that, Brazilians will also have to wait for the defined period or even for new definitions, in case the situation worsens until then. The change occurs after the country reports its first cases of the Ômicron variant. At least two people have already tested positive for the strain in the country.

United Kingdom

The UK has banned non-British residents from ten southern African countries, and British and Irish residents arriving from those countries must be quarantined in a government-approved hotel for ten days.

To contain the transmission, Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the return, months after being suspended, of the requirement of wearing a mask in public environments, such as public transport and in stores. Brazilians who are in the United Kingdom, therefore, must follow the new regulations.

Travelers wishing to travel to the country will be required to take a PCR test on the second day after arrival and isolate themselves until they get a negative result, Johnson said at a news conference on Saturday. “The measures we are taking today, including on our borders and face masks, are temporary and preventive and we will review them in three weeks,” the prime minister said.

Canada

To try to stop the spread of the Ômicron variant, Canada has announced the closure of its borders to foreign travelers who have recently been to seven southern African countries: South Africa, Botswana, Swatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

U.S

In the United States, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Saturday advised against trips to eight countries in southern Africa. The list is the same as for Canada, with the addition of Malawi. Restrictions do not include US residents and citizens.

In late October, the United States government established that travelers who are not citizens or immigrants must be fully immunized against covid-19 and present proof of vaccination before boarding the country.

European Union

The European Union last week announced restrictions on travel from seven southern African countries: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to the director general of WHO, Tedros Adhanom, countries like South Africa and Botswana should be grateful for having detected and reported the new strain, not penalized. “Ômicron demonstrates exactly why the world needs a new pandemic deal: our current system discourages countries from warning others of threats that will inevitably land on their backs,” he explained.

France

The government of France announced this Wednesday, 1st, that, starting next Saturday, travelers coming from outside the European Union must present a PCR test with a negative result, carried out within 48 hours before entering the country, regardless of whether they are vaccinated. against covid-19 or not. For people who arrive from other nations in the bloc, but have not received the application of immunization agents, the detection test must have been carried out within 24 hours of arrival.

Netherlands

The Netherlands tightened restrictions on containing the coronavirus in response to the increase in the number of cases. Recreational venues such as bars, museums, cinemas and cafes are expected to close by 5 pm for the next three weeks.

Last Friday, Dutch health authorities reported 61 cases of covid-19 among a group of 600 passengers arriving from South Africa. Of the total, 13 tests were positive for the Ômicron variant. The Netherlands banned all air travel from southern Africa, but both KLM flights had already taken off.

The government of the Netherlands said on Tuesday that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus was already present in the country on November 19 — a week earlier than previously believed. Further tests are being carried out to find out how quickly the variant has spread across the country.

Switzerland

Switzerland said on Monday that anyone, vaccinated or not, arriving from any of the countries on the growing list of nations where the strain has been detected must be quarantined for ten days. With the confirmation of cases in São Paulo, the measure now also affects Brazilians.

India

India will make covid-19 testing mandatory for travelers from more than a dozen countries, including South Africa and the UK, where the Ômicron variant has been detected. The decision, implemented from this Wednesday, 1st, was taken after a man who returned from South Africa tested positive for covid-19, although it is not yet clear which variant of the virus he contracted.

Poland

Poland announced on Monday the ban on flights to seven African countries. The country will extend the quarantine period for some travelers and reduce the number of people allowed in places like restaurants, amid concerns about the new Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

Morocco

Morocco announced on Sunday its ban on entry to all travellers, even Moroccan citizens, for a period of two weeks. The restriction, which also covers countries that have not yet confirmed Ômicron cases, was implemented as of this Monday. /

