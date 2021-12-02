See who lost BRL 109 billion in stock market value this year

Inflation, high interest, political crisis, low growth and now the new strain of Covid-19 caused heavy losses to the Brazilian stock exchange, which saw its market value melt BRL 1.3 trillion between its peak in June, when the Ibovespa (IBOV) reached 130 thousand points, and the last Tuesday (30). The data are from economics.

Until yesterday, the market value of the 302 companies listed on the stock exchange was R$ 4.08 trillion. In June, the companies were worth R$ 5.41 trillion.

O BB Investments remember that not even the third quarter results crop was able to reverse this downward trend.

“Domestically, the results were overshadowed by the deterioration of inflation expectations in the context of the perception of a worsening fiscal situation and, above all, by the negative impact that the downward revisions in the economic growth projections for 2022 have caused”, he says.

According to calculations of the BTG, the premium for holding shares is 4.2%, a standard deviation above the average, “although 10-year rates soared to 5.5% from 4.1% three months ago,” he points out.

“Brazil’s economic and political environment has really deteriorated in recent months, and valuations have also been impacted,” he adds.

Companies with the highest losses in the year

Among the companies, the one that leads the losses is the Magazine Luiza (MGLU3). The company, which has become one of the most successful cases on the Stock Exchange, saw its market value melt by R$ 109.7 billion in 2021.

THE XP recalls that the retail sector as a whole is heavily impacted by the macroeconomic scenario.

“Looking at the e-commerce segment, this has been even stronger, whether due to the adjustment of projections in the models of market analysts”, he points out.

Another one that also joined the list is Valley (VALLEY3). The company followed the drop in iron ore prices, which melted after reaching their all-time high.

XP sees the history of the mining company as a kind of “tug of war” between short-term risks and long-term opportunities.

On the one hand, the company still has some dams with a high risk of failure and indemnities for Brumadinho and Samarco to pay – which makes it difficult to close the discount in relation to international peers in the short term.

On the other hand, the company has high quality assets (some of the best in the world) and is very committed to being a leader in decarbonization for the steel industry, he says.

See the table: