Selection defender reacts to assault and punches a thief; watch

Defender Gabriel Magalhães, who defends Arsenal, lived moments of tension at his home in London. Summoned for the last games of the Brazilian team, the player was approached by masked bandits, reacted to the assault and punched one of the thieves, who was holding a baseball bat.

The case took place in August, but the images of the episode were only released now by the English press. According to the Daily Mail, the group of assailants followed Gabriel and a friend to the defender’s house in north London. There, the thieves announced the robbery and demanded the player’s cell phone, watch and keys to the player’s Mercedes, valued at 45 thousand pounds (about R$ 335,000).

In the video, you can see that the defender hands over the keys. In the sequence, one of the bandits appears trying to hit the athlete with the baseball bat, but Gabriel hits the assailant in the face with a punch. Despite the fight, the thief managed to escape.

According to the Daily Mail, the man has been identified as Abderaham Muse. The 26-year-old man, who already had a police record for theft and possession of dangerous weapons, was sentenced to five years in prison last month.

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta spoke about the episode at a press conference.

“It’s not a nice thing to go through when you have your family involved, people trying to break into your house. Gabi showed a lot of character. Credit to him,” he said. “After all he was fine. Of course he was shocked, he obviously wanted to change some things in his life to prevent this from happening again,” he added.

Gabriel Magalhães was revealed by Avaí and moved to Europe in 2017, where he played for Lille, Troyes and Dínamo Zagreb II. In September of last year, he was hired by Arsenal. In the last 10 matches, he started in all of them and played 90 minutes.

The good performances caused the player to be called up by coach Tite for the Brazilian team in games for the South American Qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, in Qatar. He was on the bench in the 1-0 victory against Colombia and the goalless draw against Argentina.