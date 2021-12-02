Senate approves PEC dos Precatórios, which makes Brazil Aid feasible; text back to the Chamber | Policy

On Thursday (2), the Senate approved the proposed amendment to the Constitution known as the PEC dos Precatório, the main government bet to support the Auxílio Brasil social program.

The government’s expectation is that the project should make room for more than R$106 billion in the budget. It is a part of these resources that will be used to fund Auxílio Brasil, a substitute for Bolsa Família.

The text had already been approved by the Chamber. However, as it underwent changes in the process by the Senate, the PEC will once again be analyzed by the deputies.

Precatório are debts of the Union recognized by the Justice. The PEC limits the annual payment of these debts, that is, it allows the government to reduce the amount it will have to pay in the coming years to comply with these court decisions.

The money that will no longer be used to pay court orders, therefore, will be used by the government to finance the payment of Auxílio Brasil.

Another change made by the PEC is the inflation calculation period considered for the readjustment of the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of government spending.

With the change, the inflation rate to be considered for the adjustment of the ceiling in 2022 will be higher. This will also increase the government’s spending limit next year.

On the same day of approval at the CCJ, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, stated that the PEC dos Precatórios is the “less bad” option for Brazil at the moment.

Also on Tuesday, the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, declared that the solution found by the government to fund Auxílio Brasil charged a “very high” price in terms of credibility.

Calculation by the Independent Fiscal Institution, linked to the Senate, states that the PEC dos Precatório can generate a “snowball” of R$ 850 billion in unpaid court orders until 2026.

Articulation to approve PEC

The proposal was approved by the House on November 9th. Since then, it has been the target of several discussions in the Senate.

Rapporteur of the PEC, senator Fernando Bezerra (MDB-PE) had a series of meetings with senators from the base and the opposition in search of a consensus and, until the eve of the vote, presented several versions of the text.

The main point agreed was the binding of all fiscal space open with the PEC for social purposes, like:

financing of the social program;

health;

Pension;

social assistance.

During the PEC discussions, President Jair Bolsonaro even said that part of the resources would be used for the salary adjustment of public servants. It also came to suggest aid for truck drivers.

The eventual use of the money in this way was the target of criticism from several senators, who saw the limit on the payment of federal debts being used as a “blank check” by the government in 2022, an election year.

Government signals new dehydration of PEC of court orders

The PEC was approved with broad support in the Senate, including opposition parties. In the first round, the text was approved by 64 votes to 13. In the second round, by 61 votes to 10.

Permanent Brazil Aid

In response to a demand from several senators, Bezerra included in the PEC the provision that the Constitution would specify that “reducing the socioeconomic vulnerability of families in situations of poverty or extreme poverty” should be the objective of social assistance provided to those who need it.

According to the rapporteur, this measure will give permanent character to Auxílio Brasil.

The definition that Auxílio Brasil would not be transitory was a requirement of senators during the negotiations in Bezerra for the approval of the PEC. Parliamentarians pointed out the possibility that the program would have electoral purposes and last only until 2022.

In addition, at the request of the opposition, the PEC foresees to include in the Constitution that “all Brazilians in a situation of social vulnerability will have the right to a basic family income, guaranteed by the government in a permanent income transfer program”.

On Thursday, the rapporteur also added the forecast that by the end of 2026 the fiscal space resulting from the limitation on the payment of court orders will be used in the social program and in social security.

This Thursday, Bezerra announced the reduction of the period in which the limit on payments of court orders will apply, from 2036 to 2026.

According to the rapporteur, there will be enough time for the government to “better monitor the process of calculation and formation of court orders and their fiscal risks, but without creating a liability that is even more difficult to implement in the budget”.

Another change confirmed by Bezerra in the report is that precatory orders referring to the Fund for the Maintenance and Development of Elementary Education (Fundef) will be outside the spending ceiling. The measure, according to him, makes room for the payment of food orders.

The rapporteur also defined the payment percentages of the Fundef court orders. The text provides a schedule for the payment of three annual installments, with the payment of:

40% until April 30, 2022;

30% until August 31, 2023;

30% until December 31, 2024.

There is also the forecast that the revenues should be applied “in the maintenance and development of public elementary education and in the enhancement of teaching”.

Bezerra also included in the report the creation of a mixed commission in Congress, made up of deputies and senators, to carry out an analysis of the payment of court orders over a period of one year.

The collegiate will have the cooperation of the National Council of Justice and the support of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU) and will have, among its attributions, ascertaining the performance of the Executive bodies responsible for judicial representation and for monitoring the tax risks arising from the ongoing lawsuits.