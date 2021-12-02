Senate Committee approves André Mendonça for STF vacancy; plenary will vote nomination | Policy

The Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) of the Senate approved this Wednesday (1), by 18 votes to 9 , the appointment of former Justice Minister André Mendonça for the vacancy at the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Now, it will be up to the plenary of the Senate to decide whether the lawyer will, in fact, be the Supreme Minister. The vote should take place this Wednesday and, to be approved, André Mendonça needs at least 41 favorable votes in the plenary (absolute majority).

Mendonça was nominated to the STF by President Jair Bolsonaro in July this year, after the retirement of Minister Marco Aurélio Mello, and he waited for more than four months until the senators’ assessment.

This Wednesday, the Saturday began at 9:30 am and lasted for eight hours. Mendonça dealt, among other subjects, with religion, award-declaration agreements and his performance when he was minister of Bolsonaro. The former minister and former AGU said:

André Mendonça: ‘Lives were lost in the struggle to build our democracy’

To the senators, Mendonça made a commitment to “non-activism” and non-interference between the powers that be. He said that, in his view, it is up to the Judiciary to correct what affronts the Constitution, but “not to replace what is proper to the Legislative and the Judiciary”.

Mendonça also emphasized the defense of the secular state. Graduated in theology, evangelical and licensed pastor of the Presbyterian Church of Brazil, he is named as the “terribly evangelical” name promised by President Jair Bolsonaro to fill a seat on the Supreme Court.

Right at the opening of the session, Mendonça said the greetings “with the wish that God may bless us all and our country”. Afterwards, he said that, in the Supreme Court, there will be no space for religious manifestations.

“Although I am genuinely evangelical, I understand that there is no space for public religious expression during the sessions of the Supreme Court. In this context, I also agree that the Constitution is and must be the foundation for any decision by a minister of the Supreme. As I have said about myself: in life, the bible; in the Supreme, the Constitution”, he affirmed.

See the SENTENCES of Mendonça during the Saturday

Mendonça was also asked how he would vote, if he were already a minister of the STF, in the analysis of the recognition of civil marriage between people of the same sex.

Initially, he didn’t respond. After the insistence of senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES), he said that he has a “specific conception of faith”, but that, as a magistrate, he has to be guided by the Constitution. “I will uphold the constitutional right to same-sex civil marriage,” he said.

‘I will defend the constitutional right of same-sex civil marriage,’ says André Mendonça

‘Bloodless’ Democracy

In a controversial moment, Mendonça claimed that Brazil did not have “blood spilled” and “lost lives” during the process of conquering democracy.

“Democracy is an achievement of humanity. Not for us. But in many countries it has been won with bloodshed and lives lost. There is no room for backtracking. And the Federal Supreme Court is the guardian of these human rights and these fundamental rights,” stated Mendonça.

The speech disregards deaths and torture against opponents of the military regime, which ruled Brazil from 1964 to 1985, and was the target of contestation.

“[Foram] 434 dead, thousands disappeared, 50 thousand arrested, 20 thousand Brazilians tortured, 10 thousand affected by processes and inquiries, 8350 indigenous people killed. Federal deputy Rubens Paiva, when he made a speech in defense of President João Goulart, had his term revoked, and his house was invaded. He was arrested and tortured to death. Our democracy, Mr. André, was also built on blood, death and missing persons. It is unacceptable to deny history,” said senator Fabiano Contarato (Rede-ES).

Mendonça, then, said that he was referring to liberal revolutions, pondered that “both our independence and our Republic did not take precedence or cause a civil war” and revised the declaration.

“Which is not to say that building our democracy has not cost lives. It did take many lives. I remember the struggle for the liberation of slaves – how many did not lose their lives? The struggles for the guarantees of women’s rights, the struggles for the right to vote and all those who, throughout our history, have struggled for the construction of our democracy and the democratic rule of law”, she said.

“My apology, for a speech that may have been misinterpreted and that is not in line with what I think. Lives were lost in the struggle to build our democracy. In addition to my apology, my deepest record respect and regret for the loss of these lives,” he added.

Security Law and relationship with Bolsonaro

During the hearing, Mendonça tried to justify his use of the National Security Law (LSN).

In the chair of the Ministry of Justice, he called for the opening of investigations against critics of the Bolsonaro government under the law. Mendonça justified that the rule attributed to the Minister of Justice the competence to request investigations of crimes against honor.

“Thus, the President of the Republic feeling offended in his honor by a certain fact, which means the individual analysis of the person himself feeling subjectively offended in his honor, the Minister of Justice should urge the Federal Police to investigate the case, under penalty of failing to do so, involves a crime of malfeasance”, he explained.

Mendonça also sought to detach himself from the government by telling senators that he only met Bolsonaro in 2018, on the eve of his inauguration, and that he was chosen based on his résumé and work history.

“On November 21, 2018, I met President Jair Messias Bolsonaro. It was the date he invited me to head the Federal Attorney General’s Office, an institution to which I have been a member for nearly 22 years and which has contributed in an extraordinary way to my education”, said Mendonça.

“As I was told in the said interview that resulted in the announcement of my name as Chief Minister of the AGU, the invitation made there considered my resume and the quality of my work,” he added.

Mendonça was also asked about the drafting, by a secretariat of the Ministry of Justice, of a confidential report on more than 500 public servants in the security area identified as members of the anti-fascism movement and opponents of President Jair Bolsonaro. The document was seen as a harassment of government critics.

In response, he said that he provided the clarifications to Congress and presented the documentation to the STF.

“It was recognized that they were even acts that had started even before my term. Not that before my term there was also a deliberation to be made, but even because the survey allowed me to bring to light that, in other historical moments, there were also similar situations. I agree that we are all anti-fascists” he stated.

During the hearing, senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that he is a witness of Mendonça’s loyalty – “not to people, but to principles”.

“No one who comes to vote for Your Excellency here today will be surprised, if the Senate so approves, when you are exercising this important function in the Federal Supreme Court because you know exactly what package you bring with you. Accompanying this hearing here, in person or virtually, whoever is watching us realizes the sincerity, the humility with which you have been standing, facing all the issues without deviating, without straying, without attacking your principles and without speaking to please anyone behind vote,” Flavio said.

At least two questions from senators were not answered by Mendonça on the grounds that he could become impeded in votes in the Supreme Court, if his name was confirmed.

On the disarmament policy, the former minister limited himself to saying that “there is space” for the possession and carrying of weapons, but that the debate should be around the limits and extension of this right. Mendonça also said that he has a public commitment to analyze the issue “independently and in the light of the constitutional text”.

“I cannot comment on the accuracy of the possibility or not or the constitutionality or not of the treatment given by the decrees and also legislative acts that deal with the matter, but, above all, there is an understanding that public security must be the goal to be achieved by all of us. The main debate, I understand, must be in the Legislative, but even so, there is room for regulation”, he said.

Regarding the pandemic and the results of Covid’s CPI on the performance of the government, Mendonça highlighted that the report of the inquiry commission has already been sent to the Supreme Court, which makes it impossible for him to make a statement about the commission’s “own aspects”.

Mendonça admitted, on the other hand, “that situations can – and the CPI found this out – have extrapolated what is the error of bad management and, sometimes, of misconduct”. “I understand that the work of the CPI, the valuable work of the CPI, must be taken seriously by all institutions in the justice system. All”, he pointed out.

The Supreme nominee also made a nod to vaccination, stating that immunizations are “the fundamental cause of our having equated them, at least at not-so-saddened or not-so-high levels of death.”