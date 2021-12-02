Senate rejects the appointment to CNMP of a judge who worked at Lava-Jato

BRASÍLIA — This Wednesday, the Senate rejected the name of Judge Paulo Marcos de Farias to compose the National Council of the Public Ministry (CNMP). Appointed by the Federal Supreme Court, Farias did not get the 41 votes necessary for his approval.

The nomination of Paulo Marcos de Farias received 36 votes in favor of the senators and 27 votes against, in addition to three abstentions in plenary. Paulo Marcos de Farias worked as an instructor judge in cases involving Lava-Jato. He is currently a cabinet assistant to Minister Edson Fachin.

In March 2020, the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) had approved the name of the judge to occupy the CNMP. At the time, parliamentarians Jorginho Mello (PL-SC), Dário Berger (MDB-SC) and Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR) defended the appointment of Farias.

Earlier, the former Attorney General of the Union and former Justice Minister of Bolsonaro, André Mendonça, was approved in Congress to be the new minister of the Federal Supreme Court in place of Marco Aurélio Mello, who retired in July. By 47 votes to 32, Bolsonaro’s nomination was accepted in Congress.

At the beginning of the hearing, Mendonça anticipated controversial issues in his history and took a stand on the points most criticized by lawmakers, such as acting based on the National Security Law and his affinity with Operation Car Wash.