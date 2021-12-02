Ser Educacional (SEER3) buys edtech Delinea, seeking consolidation in the digital

Basic education student: schools in Brazil were closed, on average, for 53 weeks (FG Trade/Getty Images)

Ser Educacional (SEER3) announced this Thursday morning (2) the acquisition of edtech It is set at BRL 20 million, the amount being added to another BRL 3 million, depending on the achievement of goals within a period of three years – the minimum time for which the founding partners will remain at the head of the company.

Delinea is, according to Ser Educacional itself, one of the largest independent producers of digital academic content for higher education in Brazil. In 2021, its revenue was around R$ 6 million. This is the third start up acquired in the year.

“The Deduca platform is one of the biggest and best for managing and producing content in a SaaS model (software as a service) from Brazil and has one of the largest collections of independent higher education courses in Brazil, with more than 13 thousand content in its database, 17 thousand open courses, 1.8 thousand complete higher education disciplines and 230 thousand class hours ”, comments the company in Relevant Fact.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

According to Ser Educacional, the acquisition will help the company consolidate its continuing education ecosystem, expanding its course base from the current eight thousand to more than 17 thousand – with another two thousand complete undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

“By joining the group’s other techs (Beduka, Prova Fácil, Peixe 30 and B.Uni), it will be possible to offer increasingly complete solutions to educational institutions and companies seeking to modernize their provision of regulated or unregulated continuing education ”, says Ser.

Being Educational continues to advance in search of the digital

The move marks another step for the company in its search for the online market. About a week ago, Ser Educacional had announced the creation of a digital bank focused on the higher education market. b.Uni, as it was named, will develop the analysis of student credit and will offer other services, such as cashback.

Before that, the company announced, also in 2021, the purchase of Fael, a digital higher education institution with more than 90 thousand students, for R$ 280 million. At the end of 2020, the company – in a transaction confirmed only in 2021 – Ser Educacional acquired Portal Beduka, specialized in the production of content for those interested in entering higher education.

Related