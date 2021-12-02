Sesab issues alert after detection of four cases of Influenza A H3N2 in Salvador

Sesab issues alert after detection of four cases of Influenza A H3N2 in Salvador

Bahia detected four cases of the Influenza A H3N2 virus. Therefore, the State Epidemiological Surveillance issued, this Wednesday (1), an epidemiological alert to the municipal health departments. According to the Department of Health of Bahia (Sesab), the patients, two women and two men aged between 11 and 54, were diagnosed with the disease between November 19 and 25, in Salvador.

The document guides health teams to the need to intensify surveillance actions in suspected cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SRAG). There is also a recommendation for vaccine intensification in municipalities that have stocks, with the offer of influenza vaccine to priority groups not vaccinated during the 2021 campaign.

The priority group is made up of children between six months and six years old; pregnant and postpartum women; people aged 60 years and over; indigenous peoples and quilombolas; population deprived of liberty; adolescents under socio-educational measures; people with comorbidities or permanent disabilities.

According to Sesab, 5,635,200 doses of the Influenza vaccine were distributed in the state. Of these, 4,830,362 were applied during the Influenza Campaign in 2021, reaching an average coverage of 69.7%. In 2020, the average coverage reached 93.55% of the target audience.

Among those vaccinated this year, check out the adherence by priority groups:

  • Children (79.4%),
  • Pregnant women (77.2%),
  • Elderly (66.1%),
  • Indigenous peoples (78.3%),
  • Postpartum women (80.8%),
  • Health workers (55.7%).

