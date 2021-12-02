Seven Grêmio fans arrested for breaking into the Arena parking lot | Guild

Seven Grêmio fans were arrested this Wednesday morning in an operation by the Civil Police. They were identified as perpetrators of acts of vandalism and depredation during the invasion of the Arena parking lot, after a 3-1 defeat by Palmeiras, in late October.

During the operation, seven temporary arrest warrants were carried out in the cities of Porto Alegre, Canoas, Santa Maria, Pelotas and Bagé, in addition to another seven search and seizure warrants for the collection of cell phones of others involved.

According to the delegate Laura Lopes, from the 4th Police Station of Porto Alegre, the detained fans participated in the depredation of vehicles belonging to the Judiciary and Civil Police, in addition to private vehicles. They were identified by security cameras.

Before the parking raid, some of those involved also took part in the Arena lawn raid. Fans ransacked the VAR’s cabin and other broadcast equipment and assaulted security guards and media professionals.

Grêmio was punished by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for the invasion, but may have the back of the crowd in Thursday’s match against São Paulo. The North Bleachers, from which the invaders departed, will remain closed for another seven games.