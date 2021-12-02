Shareholders approve the return of the commercial jet division to the Embraer structure

Embraer Energia E50-H2GT – Disclosure





Embraer filed a document with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), informing that it approved, at a Shareholders’ Meeting, the transfer of Yaborã Indústria Aeronáutica SA, the commercial aviation segment that was being negotiated with Boeing, back to the main structure from Embraer as of January 1, 2022.

“The Transaction will enable the reintegration of the commercial aviation business, which will be beneficial to the manufacturer and, consequently, to its shareholders, since the business will once again be developed directly by Embraer, resulting in a reduction in operating, systemic, administrative costs and tributary”, says the statement.

Embraer also informs that the structural reorganization resulting from the Transaction requires the integration of the information technology systems of Embraer and Yaborã, which will take place during the month of January 2022. During this period, the company’s activities will be reduced, without prejudice to the continuity of its essential operations.

Embraer clarifies that all terms and conditions of the Transaction informed in the Material Fact dated October 28, 2021, pursuant to Annex 3 of CVM Instruction 565, remained unchanged.

Embraer says it will keep its shareholders, the market in general and all its employees, suppliers and customers informed of any relevant developments.



