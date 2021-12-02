‘She goes in the flow’ · TV News

At dawn this Thursday (2), Rico Melquiades detonated Sthefane Matos in A Fazenda 13. The native of Alagoas stated that he does not support the Bahian victory in the competition for the R$ 1.5 million prize and even called the opponent “copies and Glue”. “She goes with the flow,” complained the former MTV.

During the Farmer’s Live, shown on TikTok, the influencer evaluated the latest happenings in the game and also revealed who he wants to see outside the rural confinement.

“Who don’t you want to win [o programa]?” asked an application user. “The four: [MC Gui, Dynho Alves] a day[ane Mello], to Sthefane. I think Sthefane is very aggressive, she is copy and paste. What the little group says, she arrives and throws in your face. Sometimes it’s not even what she thinks, it’s what people think, she goes with the flow. I don’t want you to win,” replied the new farmer.

Rico also revealed who he intends to indicate directly to next week’s farm. “I’m going to nominate Dynho, but if I see that there is a possibility of putting MC Gui for my friends to vote for Dynho, it’s better for us. In my mind it’s Dynho, but we need to study the strategies”, he explained the former MTV.

The head office’s bigwig also spoke of his desire to see Dayane eliminated from the game: “I’m going to pray a lot for her to leave, she’s a person who doesn’t do me any good.”

From farm to leadership

For the third time, Rico Melquiades won the Farmer’s Test and escaped from the farm in A Fazenda 13. The native of Alagoas sidelined Marina Ferrari and Solange Gomes in this Wednesday’s dispute (1st).

In the dynamic sponsored by TikTok, pedestrians had to face three challenges. In the first phase, which was worth 50 points, they faced the lava floor game, which required them to go over a base without touching the ground. Marina won.

In the second stage, the competitors faced each other in the cup challenge, which was made with a bucket, and aimed to make the containers slide across a table. This activity was worth 75 points and consecrated Solange Gomes.

In the third mission, the three roceiros faced a game of old lady, which delivered 100 points. There were three rounds, Rico won two and got the better of it. With the farmer’s hat for the third time, the ex-MTV escaped from the fields. He said that his mental health is impaired and that he does not know if he will be willing to set up a reign with shacks.

Marina and Solange went to the 11th field of the season alongside Dayane Mello, who did not participate in the race because he was vetoed the night before. The least voted will leave the dispute for R$ 1.5 million on Thursday (2).

Check out the farmer’s live:

