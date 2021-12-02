Shopping and wholesale supermarkets open in Curitiba in December

December is the month of end-of-year parties – even with care against covid-19 – and the opening of large stores and commercial spaces in Curitiba. Among the new shopping locations, which will be able to serve customers in the capital and the metropolitan region looking for Christmas gifts, supper items or New Year’s Eve gifts, are two supermarkets operating in the cash-and-carry format and a new shopping mall. Check out the news, addresses and opening dates!

Assaí Wholesaler

Assaí is located on the Linha Verde, next to the old Atuba Trevo. Photo: Rodrigo Cunha

Inaugurates this Thursday (2), in the Atuba district, in Curitiba, the new store of the Assaí cash and carry chain. This is the third unit of the brand in the capital of Paraná. The store was built in the space of an old truck dealership that is located on the site and consolidates the region as the cash-and-carry route. Nearby, within a radius of 1 km, there are Sams Club, Atacadão and Muffato Max stores.

The new store generated at least 250 direct jobs, in an area of ​​almost 15 thousand square meters, and will represent an option with more advantageous prices for small and medium merchants in Curitiba and also in cities in the metropolitan region, such as Pinhais, Quatro Barras, Campina Grande do Sul, Colombo and Admiral Tamandaré.

“Condor” Wholesaler

Zonta Group, owner of the Condor supermarket chain – which has operated for 47 years in Paraná – opens a wholesale store in Curitiba, this Thursday (2). With a name not yet disclosed, the new store will be at Avenida Juscelino Kubitschek de Oliveira, 2297, in the Industrial City of Curitiba.

More details about the venture, in cash and carry format, will be disclosed by the company, this Wednesday (1st), at a press release event.

Shopping on the Green Line

With about 20 thousand square meters, the new mall has space for 230 stores. Photo: Gerson Klaina/Tribuna do Paraná

Another long-awaited opening is Park Shopping Boulevard, which would open this Thursday (2), in Curitiba, but had its opening date changed again. THE tribune monitors the completion of work on the mall, which will have 230 stores, a giant food court and 1,500 parking spaces. Due to the works still pending, the mall changed its opening to the 9th of December.

Tribuna obtained, with exclusivity, an internal image of the mall, which is located on Linha Verde, in the Xaxim district. Check out more details on the progress of construction work on the new mall.

Food court will have more than 50 options, including restaurants, fast food and kiosks. Photo: Gerson Klaina/Tribuna do Paraná.

