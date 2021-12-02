Simone Mendes gives hot details of sex with husband before surgery · TV News

Simone Mendes, from the duo with Simaria, surprised her followers this Wednesday (1st). The singer answered a series of questions via Stories, on Instagram, and blurted out details of the last sexual relationship she had with her husband, Kaká Diniz, before undergoing a tummy tuck.

The revelations came after a netizen commented that Zaya’s father was “sex fast” because of the latest events in the couple’s life: the birth of the youngest and, now, the cosmetic procedures to remove the uterus and abdominal skin.

“No, friend. [Ele] It is well fed. Before having the surgery, I took care of him very well… And quickly. Now, he’ll reach the benevolence of the Lord,” replied the 37-year-old singer, laughing.

In another moment, the famous one told how she does to have confidence in her marriage: “It has to be an open book! First, you need to be best friends, then the rest comes”.

Post-surgical

Simone also opened up about the lack of sleep caused by the plates used on the body. After the abdominal procedure, the objects are placed in the region and help in healing and preventing edema and bruises.

On the 28th, the artist performed an abdominoplasty to remove excess skin after undergoing a weight loss process. In addition to the plastic surgery on her stomach, the singer told her followers that she also operated on her breasts. “I was upset,” she blurted out.