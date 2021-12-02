Simple Caixa Card does not consult Serasa nor does it charge an annual fee

Caixa Econômica Federal created the Caixa Simples card, a type of credit that is made available to customers without consulting Serasa, zero annual fee and other benefits.

However, this card is intended for a specific audience. The institution explains that: “The CAIXA Simples credit card is for INSS retirees or pensioners and Federal Public Servants (also including retirees or pensioners linked to the Federal Executive Branch), under 75 years of age, who want to enjoy life in complete safety.”

However, the card offers the same facilities as other credit cards, such as purchases in physical stores and online, and is accepted in Brazil and abroad. See now the exclusive advantages that Caixa Simples credit offers to the customer.

How to order this card

The Caixa Simples card can be purchased at bank branches. For those who are already bank customers, hiring is easier, it can be done through the official WhatsApp, through the number 0800 726 01 04, which is open from Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm, except holidays.

INSS retirees and pensioners will be able to hire at ATMs throughout Brazil.

Simple Caixa card benefit

First, we explain that, as this is a payroll-deductible credit line, it has the facility of discounting part of the bill payment, referring to the 5% margin of the amount you receive, whether salary, retirement or pension.

Therefore, this is the main difference in relation to the conventional credit card, that is, the customer is not at risk of late payment.

Another advantage is that “20% to 70% of the credit limit can be turned into money in the account, just request it at the time of hiring or at any other time at the branch”. However, “on this amount, revolving interest + IOF is charged from the day the account is credited to the day the invoice is paid”, emphasizes the institution.

