Six events that will mark 2022

High-stakes elections for Joe Biden in the United States, World Cup football and an expected resurgence of festivals: these will be some of the events planned for 2022.

– Winter Games under surveillance in Beijing –

The world’s winter sports elite participate in the Beijing Olympics from February 4 to 20, to which China has taken drastic measures, arguably the most radical for a sporting event of this magnitude since the beginning of the pandemic.

All participants will have to be vaccinated or adhere to a 21-day quarantine and then enter a “sanitary bubble” for the duration of the Games.

Only people living in China can or will be able to buy tickets.

Threats of boycott for humanitarian reasons and the case of tennis player Peng Shuai also loom over the event.

– Carnival returns to Rio de Janeiro –

The carioca carnival prepares its big comeback, from February 25th to March 1st, after two years of waiting due to the pandemic.

Mayor Eduardo Paes guaranteed that he will not impose any rules on physical distancing, or wearing a mask, thanks to advances in vaccination in the country, since 60% of Brazilians have already received two doses.

The authorities, however, condition the celebration of carnival, which attracts two million tourists each year, to the epidemiological situation.

– Music in Glastonbury –

Glastonbury, the legendary British music festival, is scheduled for June 22-26, for the first time since 2019.

covid-19 spoiled celebrations for what should have been its 50th anniversary in 2020. The 2021 edition, for which 135,000 tickets were sold, was also cancelled.

The presence of American Billie Eilish is the only one confirmed so far.

– Consecration of Xi –

Often considered the most powerful Chinese leader since Mao Zedong, Xi Jinping will be ratified in the fall for a third term as leader of the party – and therefore the country – during the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.

Since coming to command the country, the 68-year-old leader has centralized power in his hands and modified the constitution so that he can continue governing for more than two terms. His rise to power was accompanied by tighter control of the opposition, whether in Hong Kong or in the Muslim-majority Uighur Autonomous Region of Xinjiang (northwest).

– Crucial Elections for Biden –

The Republican Party will attempt to maintain control of the two houses of the US Congress during midterm elections on November 8th.

With just under a year of these traditionally sensitive elections for the ruling party, the Democrats have nothing guaranteed after their defeat in Virginia and a tighter-than-expected victory in New Jersey.

And in the background is President Joe Biden’s declining popularity.

Kevin McCarthy, opposition leader in the House of Representatives, predicts a Republican surge, betting on an additional 60 seats for his party, which currently has 213 (compared to 221 for Democrats).

– A World Cup in the desert –

Qatar will host the first football World Cup held in the Middle East from November 21 to December 18, in hopes of changing the controversial image of the small, wealthy Gulf emirate that has invested billions in the sport.

The country faced vote-buying charges following its choice of host in 2010 and was criticized for its treatment of migrant workers, especially those who built stadiums for the World Cup.

The event will be held for the first time in autumn to avoid the stifling summer heat in Qatar.

